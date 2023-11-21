Rylee Arnold’s Receives Mean Comments Suggesting She Be Fired From DWTS

Rylee Arnold’s first season as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” is going extremely well. She and her partner, Harry Jowsey, have made it halfway through the competition and keep getting enough votes to help them advance.

However, Arnold has been getting a lot of hateful comments on social media. The 18-year-old younger sister of Lindsay Arnold is being criticized for her choreography and some people even suggested she be fired as a pro after season 32.

At the same time, some people feel that Jowsey shouldn’t be in the competition any longer because he isn’t showing as much improvement as some of the other stars — especially ones who have been eliminated. However, the criticism has turned from being mainly about Jowsey’s lack of dance skills to Arnold’s teaching skills and strategy on the show, and many of the comments posted on Arnold’s social media accounts have been downright mean.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Have Been Highly Critical of Rylee Arnold on Social Media

It seems as Arnold and Jowsey get deeper into the competition, more people have come out to criticize them. What started as a few negative comments on Reddit has turned into an all-out bashing on sites like TikTok and Instagram.

Following Whitney Houston Night on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Arnold shared an Instagram post encouraging people to vote for her and Jowsey. Quite a few of the comments on the post are negative.

“Can they eliminate pros for good?” one person asked.

“And you call yourself a pro? Eww rethink your calling in life,” someone else added.

“You don’t deserve to be there and you know it,” a third comment read.

“You need to change your choreography. Every dance you guys do it literally you dancing around in circles around Harry. He’s barely improving because of it,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Why is Rylee a pro? She’s not that good compared to the other pros,” another commenter wrote.

Harry Jowsey Has Asked People to Keep Their Mean Comments to Themselves

Sadly, harsh criticism isn’t new for Arnold or Jowsey. In fact, the reality star actually took to TikTok to share a video in which he said that he and his partner were having a rough time.

“I just want to say, today has been extremely difficult. Poor Rylee is really upset, I’m really upset,” Jowsey said on Snapchat after reading some not-so-nice comments. The video was later reposted by a fan on TikTok.

Jowsey later addressed the critical comments.

“It’s not very nice to read and today was really difficult for both of us,” he said, speaking on behalf of himself and Arnold. “If you don’t have anything nice to say, please don’t say it,” he continued.

“This is Rylee’s first season. I’ve never danced before. We’re learning, we’re figuring it out, that’s the point of this show. It’s to have someone who’s never danced before, put’em on the world stage, and tell them to try and figure it out,” he added.

