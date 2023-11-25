DWTS Pro Spends Thanksgiving With Season 32 Partner

Cue the dating rumors. “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 partners Rylee Arnold, 18, and Harry Jowsey, 26, spent Thanksgiving day together and now fans are wondering if they are dating.

The duo was eliminated from the show on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, but are still spending time together. Jowsey, who hails from Australia, is still in Los Angeles and Arnold invited him to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. Season 32 was Arnold’s first as a pro on DWTS and her family was around to support her day in and day out. Over the course of the past two months, Jowsey got to know Arnold’s family and got close to them, too.

Jowsey was on-hand for the Arnold-family-festivities. The whole family stayed at a beach house together for the holiday. “Thanksgiving with the Arnolds,” Jowsey captioned a photo of him with Lindsay Arnold’s daughter, Sage, and Jensen Arnold’s son, Brooks. The upload was posted on Jowsey’s Instagram Stories along with some other pics from the day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Wondering if Rylee Arnold & Harry Jowsey Are More Than Just Friends

Throughout season 32, fans have been curious about Arnold and Jowsey’s relationship. For the most part, the two seemed to just be close friends. However, the fact that they’re still spending time together following their elimination has some fans confused.

A Reddit thread about their relationship, and whether it’s platonic or romantic, and them spending Thanksgiving together has fans all over the map.

“If he’s living in LA without family for DWTS, of course it makes sense he’d spend it with their family dating or not. At minimum they’re friends, and he may not have family nearby to spend Thanksgiving with. This doesnt mean they’re dating,” one person commented on a Reddit thread.

“Man I really don’t wanna believe any of the dating rumors but I have never this hand on chest pose done platonically, yikes,” someone else wrote.

“Why does it matter what is or isn’t. They’re off the show like everyone wanted. No one has to be mad all the time anymore. I’d think people wouldn’t care what he’s doing now Or who he’s spending time with. It’s a picture nothing more. He’s breaking no laws and doesn’t appear to be hurting her or doing anything that is alarming and her family is with her,” a third comment read.

“I really think they’re milking it for engagement 100%. The ppl over on the rylee and Harry fan sub are truly delusional,” a fourth Redditor added.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Formed a Strong Bond

While fans remain confused about Arnold’s relationship with Jowsey, the two have said that they became very close while on “Dancing With the Stars” together.

In an interview with ET, for example, Jowsey said that he really loves Arnold. “We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” he said, playing coy about whether or not he and Arnold were an item.

Then, while chatting with Insider prior to his DWTS elimination, Jowsey seemed to confirm that he’s single.

“I try and ignore it all because I just want to focus on the dancing. If I get distracted with dating stuff and all that stuff, then I’m probably not going to be a good dancer,” he said. “I’m kind of bad at dating as well,” he continued, confirming that he’s currently single.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share Baby Update