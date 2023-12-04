First Season 32 Contestant Confirms He’s Going on DWTS Live Tour

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Harry Jowsey is officially joining the 2024 live tour.

“I have some exciting news! I will be coming on tour for select dates,” Jowsey said in an Instagram video posted on December 4, 2023. “So, if you want to see me, maybe dance, maybe make you laugh, or just meet me, make sure you get tickets,” he added.

Jowsey dropped a major hint about going on tour in the comments section of a TikTok video.

“DWTS TOUR ….” someone commented on the video that he shared on December 2, 2023.

“I’ll announce the dates soon,” he responded, along with the side eye emoji.

Jowsey and his pro partner Rylee Arnold nearly made it to the semifinals. The two built a strong friendship and dating rumors have been plentiful, even after their departure from the show. Arnold will be part of the upcoming tour and will more than likely dance with Jowsey. Season 32 marked Arnold’s first as a pro and the 2024 tour will also be her first.

Some DWTS Fans Reacted to Harry Jowsey’s Comment on Reddit

“Dancing With the Stars” fans had mixed reactions on social media. On Reddit, for example, most fans weren’t too excited to hear that Jowsey would be joining the tour.

“Oh please no. Im going to the tour to watch people dance. Not watch someone stand there,” one person wrote.

“Harry will probably have a GSJ like role and probably just have some lines he comes out to say plus I think they will have him and Rylee (along with some others) come out to do their viral dance. Ik some people will hate on it but the crowd would prob eat this up,” someone else said.

“Not surprised the tour instagram page comments are all people wanting him to go or we want Rylee and Harry,” a third comment read.

“Unless he’s trolling, I wonder if he was supposed to spill the beans. I bet Lele goes too, not sure who else but I could see some If the celebs doing maybe one date or a select few,” a fourth Redditor wondered.

The “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour Kicks off in January 2024

The “Dancing With the Stars” live tour will begin on January 11, 2024, in Richmond, Virginia, and will make dozens of stops in the United States. The tour is set to wrap on March 26, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

There will be some season 32 stars — such as the winner — who will join the tour full-time. However, it’s not uncommon for other season alum to pop in for a few select dates.

The official tour cast announcement was made on the October 17, 2023, episode of the show. Arnold will be joined by Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Gleb Savchenko.

Meanwhile, pro Emma Slater will serve as the host and Julianne Hough will be joining for select dates.

The full tour cast could be announced on the season 32 finale, which is set to air on December 5, 2023. The finalists include Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, and Xochitl Gomez.

