Harry Jowsey Calls Rylee Arnold His ‘Wife’ After DWTS Dance

Harry Jowsey says he’s trying to keep his “wife” happy. The “Dancing With the Stars,” contestant and his pro dance dancer partner Rylee Arnold have sparked dating rumors, and now they’re talking “marriage” – sort of.

In an October 2023 interview with E! News, the duo talked about their “stage marriage.” And it sounds like Arnold, 18, wears the pants in the family as she bosses around her celebrity partner in the ballroom. Arnold is the youngest pro dancer ever on DWTS, but she has no problem calling the choreography shots with Jowsey.

“Yeah, I got no choice,” Jowsey, 26, said of his dynamic with Arnold. “I gotta listen to her. They say happy wife, happy life. It’s difficult, but I realize I just gotta listen and be quiet.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Julianne Hough Called Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold ‘Lovebirds’

Fans have been speculating about the relationship between Jowsey and Arnold, especially since they were spotted holding hands outside of the ballroom.

And following their Disney Night quickstep to the “Toy Story” song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” the two were labeled as “lovebirds.” “Get over here you two lovebirds,” “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough said on the live show, before correcting her comment by calling the two “fast friends.”

When asked about being partnered with Arnold, Jowsey said, “She’s just so sweet and understanding and patient with me, She’s just beautiful and amazing.”

Derek Hough also hinted at a romance between the two. The prior week, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge gushed over Jowsey and Arnold’s chemistry and said how “cute” they are together.

Jowsey told People he thinks the “Toy Story” outfits prompted Julianne to make the “lovebirds” comment. “I think it’s because Bo Peep and Woody were lovebirds, no?” he said. “Maybe. I think that’s where she’s going.”

“We’re going to go with that,” Arnold agreed.

Rylee Arnold said Harry Jowsey Is Her Best Friend

While they haven’t confirmed a romance, Jowsey and Arnold have gushed over their mutual admiration for one another.

Jowsey told E! News he can tell Arnold “anything.” She in turn said, “He has truly become my best friend. And our chemistry together really just makes us come out each week and get better.”

One person who wants things to stay platonic is Arnold’s older sister Lindsay. The veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer spoke out in September 2023 on the “Weekly Trash” podcast shortly after she found out the identity of her sister’s DWTS partner. Jowsey is best known for the raunchy reality show “Too Hot to Handle.”

“She found out about a week ago [that her partner was Harry],” Lindsay said at the time. “We were all just like, ‘Ahh! What is happening?’”

Lindsay also admitted her sister’s “Dancing With the Stars” promotional photos with Jowsey were a little too hot to handle. “They look so hot,” she said. “[I’m] definitely an overprotective sister,” she added, before issuing a warning to Jowsey: “Don’t kiss my sister. No. no. no. no.”

