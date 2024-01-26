DWTS Alum Says He Loves His Pro Partner Amid Dating Rumors

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Harry Jowsey gifted his pro partner a pricey bracelet following his time on the show.

Jowsey and Rylee Arnold had been making headlines all season long, with plenty of romance rumors surrounding their close friendship. However, those rumors kicked into high gear after Jowsey gifted Arnold a $15,000 bracelet. In a new interview, he shared the reason he decided to splurge on such a pricey gift.

“Well, I love her, so I just thought, you know, we didn’t get the trophy ’cause I can’t dance. So I give you your own trophy. So, hopefully, that makes up for it,” he told ET.

Jowsey and Arnold finished the competition just ahead of the semifinals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry Jowsey Couldn’t Decide Which Bracelet to Buy for Rylee Arnold

Jowsey knew that he wanted to give Arnold something special to remember her first season as a pro — and to remember him by. It was also his way of saying “thank you” to Arnold.

“I wanna get Rylee a gift because she put up with me for two months and she taught me how to dance,” Jowsey said on the December 5, 2023, episode of “Bru on the Radio.” Jowsey wasn’t the best dancer and didn’t improve week over week, but remained dedicated to seeing the process through. He has credited Arnold with helping him through the competition and teaching him some new things — not just about dance.

“I learned a lot about myself from being with Rylee … I was like ‘Damn, I’m really grateful and I wanna have a little trophy of her own to look at and remember the time,'” he explained on “Bru on the Radio.”

Jowsey also shared that he couldn’t decide between three different bracelets so he ended up buying them all. He gave Arnold the gold one and kept the other two for himself.

Rylee Arnold Was Shocked by the Lavish Gift

In a video originally posted to Jowsey’s Snapchat, Arnold can be seen sitting in the passenger’s seat of his car when she’s presented with a jewelry box.

“Harry! It’s beautiful, Harry! Oh my gosh I’m gonna cry, oh my gosh it’s stunning! … It’s perfect, are you joking right now? It’s beautiful look at that, it’s stunning,” she said.

In a video shared to TikTok, Arnold showed off the Van Cleef & Arpels wrist candy.

“You guys, I can’t believe he got it for me,” Rylee said in the video. “I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I have ever seen. Like, I’m just the luckiest girl ever. I am literally obsessed with it. I think it is the cutest thing ever,” she added.

Jowsey and Arnold got very close on the show and their friendship has continued long after the finale aired. The two will soon be reunited on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, which they’ve both expressed being excited about. They will dance together on select tour dates over the next few weeks.

