Derek Hough Shares Crucial Update Following Hayley’s Skull Surgery

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough has shared a follow-up on his wife Hayley Erbert’s medical condition. He previously let DWTS fans know that Erbert would have surgery early on December 20, which was a procedure to replace part of her skull that had been removed in an earlier surgery.

Luckily, Hough’s update was a positive one and fans are elated and relieved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert’s Cranioplasty Surgery Was Successful

Hough shared the much-needed update on December 21 via his Instagram page. “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” he wrote.

The December 20 surgery came nearly three weeks after Erbert had suddenly been hospitalized. On December 7, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge revealed in an Instagram post that Erbert had become disoriented during one of their tour shows and underwent an emergency craniectomy.

Doctors had determined Erbert had a “cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. The following day, Hough provided an update on Instagram. “Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery,” Hough wrote.

Hough Noted His Deep Appreciation for Erbert’s Medical Team

The next major update came on December 15, when Hough and Erbert surprised “Dancing with the Stars” fans with a video on Instagram. The couple was slowly walking outdoors, hand-in-hand. Hough wrote, “Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle.”

Hough explained, “She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy.” That surgery is what Erbert went through on December 20.

In his update on Erbert’s surgery, Hough wrote, “My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer specifically thanked Dr. Mai, “who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

Hough & Erbert Feel Optimistic About Her Full Recovery

Hough also noted, “We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you.” He added, “Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time.”

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here,” Hough further explained. He told fans all the support was “truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge shared, “We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on a path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

In less than an hour, Hough’s update received over 130,000 “likes” and 5,500 comments. Quite a few fans and colleagues used positive emoji to signal their love and support. Sasha Farber, Lindsay Arnold, Harry Jowsey, and Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella) went that route.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Jenna Johnson commented almost immediately, writing, “Sooooooo grateful!!! Sending all the love, prayers and healing energy to her.”

Erbert’s mother, Debbie Schwartz, commented, “Our hearts heal as she does. Derek- you have been a beautiful example of in sickness and in health. Thank you for loving my baby the way you do.”

“We just never know what turn our lives will take. Bless her for having such a strong will and a strong support. Praying for a full recovery and back to dancing in life with her partner❤️🙏🏻,” a supporter wrote.

Someone else added, “So glad to see an update! I’ve been so worried and praying for her!! We can all breathe a little easier now. We will still be here cheering her on as she continues to recover and grow stronger! ❤️”