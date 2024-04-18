DWTS Cast Member Cries on Stage in Emotional Return to the Spotlight

It was an emotional night for longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Hayley Erbert. The ballroom dancer returned to the stage for the first time since a terrifying health emergency left her needing major brain surgery.

Erbert was cleared by her doctors to join her husband, Derek Hough, on his Symphony of Dance tour. While taking their bows at the end of the night, the crowd cheered loudly for Erbert.

The special moment, which had Erbert in tears, was shared in a TikTok on April 15.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Moving Moment on TikTok

Erbert’s health emergency left many wondering if she would ever dance again.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery,” Hough wrote on Instagram in December 2023.

Just four months later, however, Erbert has proven that she’s a fighter.

In the TikTok uploaded in April 2024, Hough and Erbert were seen holding hands along with the other dancers in the show. As the crowd cheered, Hough stepped back and also clapped for his wife, who has made amazing strides in her recovery.

Fans reacted to the special moment in the comments section of the post.

“I love how Derek stepped back and let her have her moment,” one person wrote.

“I’m crying. She is truly a remarkable woman! such an inspiration,” someone else added.

“Wow that’s a true gentleman stepping back to honor is wife. And Hayley is rocking her hair . Absolutely beautiful,” a third comment read.

“I cannot even imagine how she was feeling at that moment,” a fourth TikTok user said.

“The way he steps back to give her, her moment. He’s the epitome of a gentleman. They are both an inspiration and beautiful in so many ways,” another comment read.

Hayley Erbert Said Getting Back on Stage Was a ‘Surprise’

Erbert may have been hopeful that she’d be able to return to dance, but to get clearance to rejoin her husband on tour was unexpected.

“What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months. My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more,” she wrote in an Instagram caption before the Symphony of Dance tour resumed.

“I am so appreciative of the doctors who have supported me in my decision to dance again and my team of specialists that have been assembled to assure that my health and safety is priority. I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special,” she added.

Erbert will be joining Hough on tour dates through May 19.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Sudden Divorce Gets Ugly