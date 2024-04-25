Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Invited Special Guests to Emotional Tour Performance

ough “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are back on tour and just performed in a very special location. The “Symphony of Dance” show performed in Virginia on April 24 and the audience contained some truly special guests.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Performed for the Doctors & Nurses Who Cared for Her

On April 22, Hough talked with WTOP News about the Virginia performance. The show was the first performance in the area for Hough and Erbert since she experienced a medical emergency during a show in December 2023.

As the couple performed in Oxon Hill, Maryland at the MGM National Harbor in December, Erbert felt disoriented. She was taken to the hospital and doctors determined she needed an emergency craniotomy.

A burst blood vessel caused Erbert to experience a cranial hematoma. The couple remained in the Washington, D.C. area for several weeks, until after Erbert had a second surgery.

“Going back to that area is so special to us,” Hough explained of the Virginia performance. “I really wanted our doctor at the hospital who performed both of Hayley’s surgeries to come see a show,” the “Dancing with the Stars” judge added.

Erbert and Hough wanted “to thank him and all of the nurses and the staff, but also just the city, the people — to come to a show so we could actually give our hearts to them as they did for us.”

The Couple Wanted to Thank & Honor The Medical Staff Who Helped Erbert

After the show, Hough and Erbert posed with Dr. Mai and other special guests for photos.

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran shared the shots on his Instagram page along with a special note. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the exceptional care and expertise you provided in saving Hayley’s life,” Hough wrote.

Hough continued, “Your dedication and skill have not only given her a second chance but have touched us all deeply.”

He also gave Dr. Mai a “special thanks.” Hough praised the surgeon’s “precision and attentiveness” during Erbert’s surgeries, noting they were “nothing short of remarkable.”

“Sharing our show with you was a small token of our immense gratitude and a way to honor the meaningful work you do every day,” Hough added. “We are forever thankful.”

In addition, Hough shared a short video he recorded after the Virginia show via his Instagram Stories. “What an absolutely beautiful night here in Tysons, Virginia, in this gorgeous theater, just so special.”

He added that it was “So magical having all the doctors and nurses from MedStar Washington, um, was just so amazing. We just couldn’t be more thankful. We did it.” Hough continued, “We came back, we conquered…Let the beautiful story continue.”

Erbert shared the photos taken after the show on her Instagram Stories too. She wrote “Forever grateful” on the one with the group of doctors and nurses who cared for her.

She wrote, “The man who saved my life. My surgeon, Dr. Mai,” to caption the photo showing her with Mai and Hough.

In speaking with WTOP News before the performance, Hough explained why he and Erbert wanted to return to the area to perform again.

“We are so thankful for MedStar Washington Hospital and the city itself, the beauty of it and the people, the people who came up to us in the streets and the coffee shops just wishing their best for us and wishing Hayley her health.”

Hough continued, “It was a crazy experience … Dr. Jeffrey Mai (is a) great man. We’ll never forget this guy. He’s on our cellphone. We call him regularly — always checking in.”