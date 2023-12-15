Hayley Erbert Update: Fans Notice a Sign That She’s Doing Okay

Hayley Erbert is on the long road to recovery after undergoing emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma.

The wife of “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough started feeling unwell toward the end of a show and was rushed to a nearby hospital. In the time since, Hough has said that Erbert is strong and resilient. However, there hasn’t been an update on the ballroom dancer in days, which has been concerning many fans.

Although it’s unclear how Erbert is doing, she did appear to be active on Instagram; she liked a Reed shared by DWTS pro, Witney Carson. For many, this is a really good sign that she’s doing okay.

Here’s what you need to know:

On December 13, 2023, Carson shared a sweet Reel of her son, Leo, 2, making a wish list for Santa.

“The most magical time of year. These memories I’ll cherish forever,” she captioned the post. Amongst the people who liked the video were Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Carrie Ann Inaba, and, yes, Erbert.

The 29-year-old hasn’t made any sort of official return to social media since her surgery. Her last Instagram post was uploaded on December 1, 2023. However, fans will be relieved to hear that she has seemingly scrolling the platform while she is in the very early stages of her recovery.

In an update shared on Instagram on December 8, 2023, Hough said this was an “incredibly unfathomable and life changing time.” This marks the last time that he’s spoken out about his wife’s condition. As far as the public is aware, Erbert is still in the hospital and will remain there for quite some time.

Hough is by his wife’s side and has canceled the remaining stops on his Symphony of Dance Tour.

Fans Have Been Leaving Hayley Erbert Messages on Her Recent Instagram Posts

Fans all over the globe are hoping that Erbert makes a full recovery. As many have sent prayers, love, support, and well-wishes to Hough via social media, others have also left messages for Erbert on her own Instagram posts.

“Your love is beautiful to watch. Sending prayers on your healing and recovery,” one person commented on Erbert’s post from December 1, 2023.

“Get better we need you strong,” someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, there hasn’t been an update from Erbert’s parents in a few days, either.

“We are asking that you continue to pray because it’s working! She started talking to us mid-day and I don’t think I have ever been more relieved in my life. She’s a strong and mighty little thing and she’s got this. Please keep Derek in your prayers as well. His heart is hurting so much,” Erbert’s mom, Debbie Schwartz captioned an Instagram post on December 7, 2023.

Although Erbert’s current status is unclear, fans are hopeful that she will pull through.

“The greatest period of recovery is up to three months after the injury, usually with lesser improvement after that. If you continue to have neurological problems after treatment, you might need occupational and physical therapy,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

READ NEXT: Herjavec Twins Show Off Hula Dance Moves in Hawaii