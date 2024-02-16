Hayley Erbert Steps Out in Public 2 Months After Life-Changing Surgery

Hayley Erbert stepped out in public with her husband Derek Hough for their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

The “Dancing with the Stars” duo spent the day in a special way—and filled with gratitude and intent—as they went out and about in the Studio City, California area.

In December 2023, Erbert, 29, underwent two surgeries for a cranial hematoma. The dancer’s life-threatening condition was discovered after she was rushed to the hospital following a performance on her husband’s Symphony of Dance tour in Washington D.C. on December 6. Erbert is still recovering, putting the future of her dance career in question.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Gave Her Husband a Surprise-Filled Day That Could Have Gone Two Ways

For Valentine’s Day 2024, Erbert jumped on a fun TikTok date card trend. The couple shared details of their special Valentine’s Day in a joint Instagram post on February 15.

In a video shared to their accounts, Erbert showed her husband choosing between two cards to determine how their day would go. While Hough couldn’t see the front of the cards he picked in the “Choose Our Adventure” game, some of the activities pertained to where they would eat breakfast (Coffee and Plants), what they would wear (casual and comfy), and a fun activity (a walk in the park won, but the two later did the second activity, which was watching their wedding vows).

The couple also went on a brief shopping trip, although they came home empty-handed. For dinner, it was a night out at the restaurant The Black Market. The two later donned matching sweatshirts to watch their wedding videos.

“Made a fun little date day adventure for Valentine’s Day!” Erbert captioned the video of their special day. “Derek and I always spend a lot of time together, and even more so over the past few months. But I really wanted to focus on the intention and meaning of the day — spending quality time with my husband (I’m still not really used to saying it 🫠) and being grateful for the unique and special love we share.”

Fans and friends reacted to the video.

“I’m crying!!! I love you two so much!” DWTS pro Britt Stewart wrote on Instagram.

“I love this!” wrote dancer Lindsay Arnold.

“You two are too stinking cute,” added DWTS co-host Julianne Hough.

“Forget Travis and Taylor! This is the couple I’m invested in,” another fan wrote.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Posted Separate Valentine’s Day Messages

The sweet day came after Hough and Erbert shared Valentine’s Day messages to each other on Instagram. In a slideshow posted to Instagram, Erbert shared a series of photos of special moments from her first nine years with Hough. The couple started dating in 2015, according to People magazine.

“Our love over the years 🥹❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the throwback photos. “I love you more and more every single day. Happy (first) Valentine’s Day, husband!”

Hough also posted a video to Instagram that showed him doing a silly dance to make his wife laugh following her surgery.

“Through thick and thin I will always dance uncomfortably for you. Happy Valentine’s Day my Love @hayley.erbert,” Hough captioned the clip.

