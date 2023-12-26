Hayley Erbert Seen for the First Time Since Her Second Surgery

On December 25, 2023, Hayley Erbert returned to Instagram for the first time since a life-threatening health issue required her to undergo emergency surgery.

Erbert shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a Christmas tree, kissing her husband, Derek Hough.

“Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment,” she captioned the post.

The post comes 18 days after the “Dancing With the Stars” judge asked fans to pray for Erbert following her initial surgery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Covered Her Incision With a Head Wrap

Erbert was rushed to the hospital after falling ill after performing a show on her husband’s Symphony of Dance tour. She was taken in for surgery after doctors found a cranial hematoma.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hours. She is now on the long road of recovery,” Hough captioned an Instagram post on December 8, 2023.

Nearly two weeks later, Erbert underwent a second surgery, this time to replace the part of her skull that needed to be removed.

“With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” Hough captioned an update post on December 21, 2023.

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here,” he added.

It’s unclear if Erbert and Hough are back in California, but it seems as though Erbert may have been discharged from the hospital — the photo she shared looks like it was taken at someone’s home or even at a hotel.

Erbert and Hough sat on the floor and Erbert put her legs in Hough’s lap, while wrapping her arms around him. She wore a hunter green matching set and had a green silk wrap on her head, covering her incision.

Many People Sent Love to Hayley Erbert & Derek Hough

Fans have been praying hard for Erbert as she went through a very scary time in her life. Seeing her back on Instagram, out of the hospital, and looking like she’s feeling okay was a relief to so many.

The comments section of the post quickly filled up with uplifting messages from friends and fans alike.

“You are our Christmas miracle,” wrote Hough’s sister and “Dancing With the Stars” co-host, Julianne Hough.

“So good to see you! Merry Christmas! Sending you so much love,” added longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge, Carrie Ann Inaba.

“So glad you are on the road to recovery! You look amazing after all that you’ve been through! Merry Christmas,” a fan comment read.

“So happy to see this! Such a blessing! You are so strong! Wishing you both a Merry Christmas,” a fourth comment read.

