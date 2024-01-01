Hayley Erbert Shares First Photo of Her Surgery Incision

Hayley Erbert posted a stunning photo in her year-end roundup.

On December 31, 2023, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer and wife of Derek Hough gave fans a first look at the large scar on the back of her head following two surgeries for a cranial hematoma.

Erbert’s life-threatening condition was discovered in early December after she was rushed to the hospital following a performance on the Symphony of Dance tour with her husband in Washington D.C.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Posted a Roundup of Her Miraculous 2023

Erbert has been quiet on social media for most of December amid her health emergency. On Christmas, she broke her social media silence by posting a photo of her kissing her husband in front of a Christmas tree days after her life-saving surgery. Erbert wore a green headwrap in the photo to cover her scar. But on December 31, 2023, she shared a video that gave fans a full look at the extensive scar that runs across the back of her head.

In the video, Erbert shared some of her happiest moments from 2023, including elaborate dance performances, wedding dress try-ons, snippets from her wedding ceremony and honeymoon with Derek Hough, and much more. The lengthy clip ended with a close-up look at the large incision on Erbert’s head. The dancer’s long hair was shaved off and the incision was visible from the top of her head all the way down to her neck.

“2023 was a year of the highest of highs and some life changing moments,” Erbert captioned the clip. “I’m so grateful for the people in my life that have stood by me through it ALL. Cheers to a beautiful new year of new adventures, lots of love, and so much more life to live. ♥️.”

Erbert’s husband was one of the first to post a comment. “My courageous quiet warrior wife. What a year we have had,” Derek Hough wrote. “So many things to be thankful for. This video brings me to tears. I’m so in awe of you and more in love with you each day.”

Erbert’s sister-in-law Julianne Hough also shared a message. “You give a whole new meaning to ‘I Lived’ – what a beautiful year but an even more stunning life ahead! So grateful to be your sister 💕,” she wrote.

Derek Hough Also Said Goodbye to 2023 With an Emotional New Year’s Post

Hough also shared a video filled with big moments from 2023. Set to Bastille’s “Pompeii,” the Emmy-winning choreographer’s video featured many joyful moments from dance performances, his wedding and honeymoon in Italy with Erbert as well as poignant moments such as the DWTS tribute to Len Goodman in October, which he participated in. The clip ended with Hough walking with Erbert in Washington following the emergency brain surgery that rocked the couple’s world in December.

Hough captioned the post to express gratitude for the many highs of the year, including “creative passion projects …embarking on a national tour” and “choreography awards and recognitions.” He noted, “The pinnacle of this year’s journey was committing our love to one another in a breathtaking fairytale wedding, followed by an enchanting honeymoon in Italy.”

“These experiences are treasures of gratitude, reminding us of life’s splendor and its fleeting nature,” he wrote. “Each day of our extraordinary journey teaches us to cherish every fleeting moment.”

Fans and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” dancers reacted to Hough’s poignant post.

“The most beautiful love and life. You and Hayls exude joy, love and light in all aspects of life. Thank you for sharing with us and I’m grateful to be connected to the both of you in this lifetime. ❤️,” wrote pro dancer Britt Stewart.

“Derek, Wishing you more incredible, exciting, and fulfilling adventures in the New Year. Thank you for an incredible year at @dancingwiththestars and for all the love and light you bring with you wherever you go. Grateful to you in 2023! Wishing you and Haley continued healing,” added DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

