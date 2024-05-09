DWTS Alum’s Marriage Suffered While She Competed on Season 31

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Heidi D’Amelio went through a very rough time in her marriage while she competed on the show. However, she and her husband, Marc D’Amelio, were able to push through and save their 20+ year union.

“I just feel so different now in the best way. You know, we’re now empty nesters. and Mark and I are just enjoying this phase of our life and I’m almost coming into the marriage as a new person, because I stand so tall in my shoes now,” Heidi D’Amelio said on the April 22 episode of the “For the Girls” podcast.

She went on to explain that the show was definitely a challenge in her marriage, but she and her husband were able to work though it with the help of therapy. Now, Heidi D’Amelio says things are better than ever.

“After almost 24 years, it’s a very exciting time for us individually because we’re doing our own work individually too, like fulfilling our lives and then when we come together and talk about it, we’re just in such a different place,” she admitted.

Heidi D’Amelio was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev and the two finished the competition in 8th place. Heidi D’Amelio’s daughter, Charli D’Amelio, won the Mirrorball Trophy that same season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marc D’Amelio Admitted That He & Heidi Almost Divorced

On an episode of “The D’Amelio Show” in October 2023, Marc D’Amelio spoke about the difficulties he and his wife went through when she was on the show.

“It kind of hit me all at once — all of a sudden, I turned around … my life has turned upside down. My kids didn’t need me, my wife didn’t need me. I really felt lonely, I wasn’t appreciated. I think my first reason was [to] burn this [expletive] down. It went from zero to 100, like, I’m done. I’m done with this marriage,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

On “For the Girls,” Heidi D’Amelio dug a bit deeper.

“‘Dancing With The Stars’ was a really hard time for Mark and I. He realized a lot about himself, and ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is intense. It’s hours of your life every single day and you don’t know when it’s going to end. You know, your body’s hurt. You’re trying to remember choreography. You’re emotionally wrecked. It’s so much, and so he was missing me,” she explained.

She said communication was key to getting her and Marc D’Amelio through everything.

Marc D’Amelio Is Happy That He & His Wife Worked it Out

In an interview with Us Weekly in September 2023, Marc D’Amelio provided a bit of a marriage update.

“I couldn’t have more love for my wife. I think that was the beginning of some of the issues. We’ve been like a lot of married couples,” he told the outlet.

“I should have been more supportive throughout it. And now looking at it, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so proud of you and all the things you accomplished,’ but it’s something you can’t prepare for,” he continued.

“We went through it and I think we’re a lot stronger now, and I definitely have taken responsibility for, I could have probably handled things a little bit better. And that’s great about being an open-minded adult and learning how to grow is awesome,” he added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Upset by Derek Hough’s Risqué Bathroom Selfie