DWTS Cast Member Books New Hosting Gig

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member has some exciting news to share about a new gig — Emmy Award-nominated TV host Samantha Harris has been announced as the host of “Tug of Words” for the Game Show Network.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harris is Replacing Outgoing Host Ahmad Rashad

“Tug of Words” first debuted in early 2022 and was hosted by sports commentator and former pro football player Ahmad Rashad. The second season will premiere in fall 2022 and Harris is taking over as the new host, according to the Game Show Network press release.

On Instagram, Harris wrote of her new hosting gig, “EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT! I’m thrilled to announce that I am hosting the all-new ‘Tug of Words’ THIS FALL on the Game Show Network! I can’t wait to share more details and behind-the-scenes soon!”

Harris hosted “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Tom Bergerson from season two through season nine, for which she earned two Emmy nominations. Since leaving “Dancing With the Stars” in 2009, she has been working for “Entertainment Tonight,” which earned her “two more Emmy nominations and a win,” according to her website. She also starred as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago” on Broadway in 2009.

The Game Show Network press release also touts her other hosting accomplishments:

An engaging and experienced host, Harris has also hosted FOX’s “The Next Joe Millionaire,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Culinary Genius,” “The Insider,” “E! News,” and “Extra.” Additionally, she has appeared as a guest host on “Access Hollywood Live,” “The View,” “Daily Blast Live,” “Hollywood Today Live,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” and “Good Morning America.” In her career, Harris co-hosted the official 80th Academy Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet shows.

Additionally, in 2014, Harris was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer at the age of 40. As a result of her own quest for improving her overall health, she wrote the best-selling book ““Your Healthiest Healthy: 8 Easy Ways to Take Control, Help Prevent and Fight Cancer, and Live a Longer, Cleaner, Happier Life.”

Harris is now cancer-free and is an ambassador for both the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

How Does ‘Tug of Words’ Work?

Play

FULL EPISODE | Tug of Words hosted by Ahmad Rashad Two teams compete to answer word-clue questions correctly and pull the flag on the “TUG OF WAR” to their side! SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/SubscribeGameShowNetwork About Game Show Network Game Show Network is the leader in game show entertainment, offering original and classic game programming and competitive entertainment via its 75-million subscriber television network. Game Show Network has… 2021-11-01T16:36:20Z

“Tug of Words” is a game that pits two teams against each other to “answer word-clue questions correctly and pull the flag on the ‘tug of war rope’ to their side, according to the official website.

The press release adds:

In round one, each answer involves changing a single letter in the word that appears on the board. For example, with ‘TUG’ on the board, the answer to the clue ‘a label inside a garment’ is ‘TAG,’ and with ‘TAG’ then on the board, the answer to the clue ‘hopefully the upstairs neighbors aren’t learning this dance’ is ‘TAP.’ With each round, an additional letter is added creating four and five letter words to solve. The team with the flag on their side after three rounds wins the game, qualifying them for the bonus round where they have opportunity to compete for $10,000.

And in an episode on YouTube, Rashad explained the game thusly:

“I’ll show you a word and give you a clue to the next word. To get the correct answer, all you need to do is change one letter in the existing word. Every correct answer tugs the flag one space to your side. Each team will have 40 seconds to play and the winning team gets a flag just like this. Each flag gets you a one-space advantage in our final tug of words to determine the winner.”

The game starts with three-letter words and moves up to four-letter words and five-letter words as the teams try to win the $10,000 prize.

“Tug of Words” returns in fall 2022. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: LOOK: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Shares Rare Family Photos