DWTS Champ’s Ex-Wife Deletes Posts About Messy Divorce

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Iman Shumpert is in the middle of a divorce from ex Teyana Taylor.

Over the past several weeks, a few entertainment outlets have shared details of the former couple’s divorce proceedings. On January 26, 2024, TMZ reported that Shumpert cut the utilities at the home that Taylor lives in with her kids — but she was quick to respond in a now-deleted post on X.

“If you’re going to keep leaking my documents, show it all … come correct! Stop taking bits and pieces and putting 10s on 2s! I’ve been very graceful, cordial and protective of all parties involved in this whole process. Sadly, that energy has not been reciprocated at all,” Taylor wrote on X, per Revolt.

“Me and my kids are never going to be sitting ducks,” she added. Shumpert and Taylor tied the knot in 2016.

Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor’s Divorce Has Been Contentious

Shumpert and Taylor’s divorce has been making headlines for months. In December 2023, for example, TMZ reported on recently filed court documents in which Taylor accused her ex of “cruel treatment.” However, Shumpert filed his own documents requesting the language be changed. He said that the split was due to an “irretrievable broken bond.”

According to TMZ’s more recent report, Taylor accused Shumpert of cutting off the WiFi, cable, and the water in the home. The report also claims that Shumpert hasn’t paid any child support to help with his two kids, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 8, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

The court documents, per TMZ, suggested that Shumpert was going to shut off the electricity in the home as well.

Teyana Taylor Has Spoken Out about Her Divorce in the Past

As details of Taylor and Shumpert’s divorce continue to be released, she hasn’t been shy about speaking out — especially when she sees things that could affect her kids.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public,” Taylor said in a statement posted on her Instagram Stories in November 2023.

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, Protecting my family is one thing l’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace,” she added.

Shumpert has been more quiet about the divorce proceedings. He has responded privately by filing his own responses for the judge overseeing the case to consider.

