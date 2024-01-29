Hayley Erbert’s Best Friend Provides Update Following Her Health Emergency

Hayley Erbert is still recovering after she suffered a cranial hematoma in December 2023. The wife of “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough has a long road ahead of her, but all updates about her condition have been positive.

A couple of weeks after Erbert’s emergency surgery, her best friend, Britt Stewart, got engaged. In a new interview with The Messenger, Stewart said that Erbert was “one of the first people” she called after beau Daniel Durant proposed.

“She’s like, ‘I am so ready to begin wedding planning with you.’ As soon as I’m ready, she’s ready. She’s got all the advice, all the info — she’s just waiting for me to pick up the phone and call her to dive in deep,” Stewart told the outlet.

Of course, Erbert is taking things day by day, but Stewart seems really excited to have her best friend in the mix when it comes to planning her special day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britt Stewart Said Hayley Erbert’s Health Scare Puts ‘Everything Into Perspective’

Stewart and Erbert have been friends for many years. In fact, Stewart was a bridesmaid in Erbert and Hough’s August 2023 wedding.

Shortly after learning about what happened to Erbert, Stewart posted a message on her Instagram Stories.

“Please pray for my best friend. My Hayls and Derek need all the love and light right now,” the message read. Looking back just a few weeks, Stewart shared her feelings on the medical emergency.

“What happened with Haley is unfathomable. It’s something in life just makes you put everything into perspective and hold the people that you love the most super close,” Stewart told The Messenger.

“What has been so beautiful is seeing the amazing love and support and prayers and positive, healing energy that’s been sent her way. She has completely blown me away and I am in awe of her strength and her resilience in this process. She has always inspired me but through this process, and she continues to inspire not only me, but many others,” she added.

Hayley Erbert’s Recovery Could Take Years

Erbert was rushed to a nearby hospital after feeling disoriented. At the time, she had just finished performing a show on the Symphony of Dance tour. Erbert underwent emergency surgery where a piece of her skill was removed after doctors found the hematoma.

A few weeks later, Erbert underwent a second surgery. Doctors replaced the bone that was removed from her skull — and it was a success. In an update shared to Instagram on December 21, 2023, Hough shared that his wife was doing well after her second surgery.

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community,” he wrote.

The couple spent the Christmas and New Year’s holidays together, but there hasn’t been any additional significant updates on Erbert’s health.

