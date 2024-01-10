DWTS Champ Faces Neglect Allegations From Estranged Spouse

A“Dancing with the Stars” champion is in the middle of a divorce, and things seem to be getting fairly messy. Iman Shumpert, who won season 30 of DWTS with partner Daniella Karagach, is separated from his wife, Teyana Taylor. Now, Taylor has filed new paperwork signaling rising tensions in the pair’s split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teyana Taylor Claims Iman Shumpert Disregards Their Daughters’ Safety

On January 9, TMZ reported details from new documents filed in court by Taylor. The documents reviewed by the outlet reveal allegations from Taylor regarding Shumpert. Her team says the “Dancing with the Stars” champion does not take proper care of their children when they are with him.

The filing from Taylor’s team alleges that Shumpert has smoked marijuana and been under the influence while taking care of the couple’s children. In addition, the paperwork indicates he is not properly feeding the children while they are with him.

TMZ noted the paperwork includes at least one specific example of Shumpert’s inappropriate care of the children. The incident involved a trip to the United Center arena in Chicago.

Taylor’s team noted that Shumpert had a private driver take him to the arena. However, he sent the kids via a rideshare to the same arena by themselves.

According to TMZ, the paperwork claims that Shumpert “consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children.”

Radar Online also obtained the latest filing from Taylor’s team. On January 9 they reported that the new filing by Taylor also references that Shumpert’s “adulterous and illegal conduct is publicized on numerous news outlets and in Court documents.”

The Couple’s Relationship Has Had Other Rocky Moments

TMZ reported in November 2023 that Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023. The separation was not made public until Taylor posted about it on Instagram on September 17, 2023.

Taylor also wrote, “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one h*ll of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

As The Cut noted on December 8, Taylor and Shumpert have two daughters, Junie and Rue Rose. While her Instagram post confirming the split was cordial, this was not the first time Taylor had pursued a divorce.

Taylor initiated the divorce process in 2021, but the couple reunited. She started proceedings again in 2022 and withdrew the paperwork the next day.

This time, with multiple filings submitted on behalf of both Shumpert and Taylor, it does not appear a reconciliation is in the cards.

Before Taylor’s new filing, Shumpert denied her previous allegations. TMZ shared on December 7 that Shumpert’s legal team pushed back against claims from Taylor.

She had alleged “cruel treatment” from Shumpert, and his filing indicated he wanted that categorization removed. He also denied any issues of responsibility in caring for their daughters.

Fans are starting to take sides, and both Taylor and Shumpert have support. The allegation about sending the young girls in a rideshare by themselves has jumped out at some critics.

“Iman Shumpert putting his two young daughters in ride share alone so his personal driver could take him to an event and y’all mad at Teyana for rightfully being upset that he endangered her kids,” tweeted one person following the couple’s drama.

Someone else agreed, tweeting, “Iman Shumpert putting his children in a ride share alone just to have his personal driver take him to the same place doesn’t sit right with me.”

“Iman Shumpert really should’ve sat there and ate his food while applying for jobs. Teyana Taylor tried to keep this all private,” tweeted someone else.

“Aye @imanshumpert, i don’t believe nothing Teyana said about you, women always be bitter after a breakup or divorce,” countered someone else.