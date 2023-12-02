Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Feel Like They’ve Already Won Ahead of DWTS Finale

The season 32 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” airs on Tuesday, December 5, this is the first finale where a pair of married professional dancers face off against one another. Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov both made it to the finale with their celebrity partners, Jason Mraz and Ariana Madix. They shared a bit about the experience they have had this season and about their thoughts on both making it to the finale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pasha Pashkov Feels Like He’s Already Won

Karagach told People it’s been a “team effort from the get-go” to get both couples to the “Dancing with the Stars” finale. “He helps me, I help him,” she noted.

Pashkov has not won a Mirrorball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars” yet. Karagach, however, has. She won in season 30 with partner Iman Shumpert, noted ET Online.

Both Karagach and Pashkov are relatively new pros with “Dancing with the Stars.” She joined in season 29 and made it to third place with Nelly.

He first had a celebrity partner in season 28, when he was partnered with “The Office” star Kate Flannery. They finished in seventh place, his best finish so far.

While both husband and wife are serious contenders to win season 32, there are three other pairs also in the finale. Sasha Farber and Alyson Hannigan will be there, as will Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. The fifth finalist is Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev.

Chigvintsev won season 29 with “The Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Chmerkovskiy has won in two prior seasons. He earned his first Mirrorball in season 20 with Rumer Willis and his second with Laurie Hernandez in season 23.

This would be the first win for Farber, too. He has previously reached third place with Tonya Harding in the “Athletes” season, and with Ally Brooke in season 28.

While both Karagach and Pashkov would love to win season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” he says, “the season already feels like a win.”

Pashkov noted that with Madix, he has received “My first 10, my first perfect score, my first finale.” He added, “But overall, more important than that is an amazing journey with this amazing partner.”

“I’m just over-the-moon happy with the whole thing… It’s a true life-changing journey,” Pashkov shared. Karagach revealed similar feelings. “To see him thrive this season … tops everything for me, so honestly, it’s just going to be the best experience for us both.”

Karagach Declared, ‘We Did It’

Karagach gushed over the experience in a December 1 Instagram post too. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote, “No better feeling in the world to be doing something you love with the one you love the most.”

She continued, “From helping each other choreograph at 2am to screaming on top of our lungs and rooting each other on in the ballroom, we’ve been at each others side since day 1.”

“I love you, We did it,” Karagach wrote as she closed out the caption of her post. She posted a handful of photos from this season of “Dancing with the Stars,” some of which included the couple’s partners, Mraz and Madix.

Madix commented on the post, writing, “crying again 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 you guys are the absolute best. i’m so blessed to be able to share this moment with y’all!” Mraz commented on the post with a string of crying emoji.

Pashkov’s former partner Flannery commented, “The best of the best! On the dance floor and off! No better humans on planet earth!”

A fan wrote, “2 of the best choreographers on the show ever!!!! Seriously both of you are so talented and you can see your work ethic shine every week!! Thank you for sharing with us.”

“I love how you both love each other so deeply. I love following your stories, and now you have a baby. This has been a great year for both of you,” added another.

“I cry every time I see pasha and his excitement for each week! I want both of you in the top two so bad! Would love to see pasha win his first mirror ball,” someone else gushed.