DWTS Alum Hints at Another Pregnancy Months After Welcoming Last Baby

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant expanded her family and is already considering having another. Season 23 DWTS alum Jana Kramer had her third child in November 2023, but she admitted she might already want a fourth.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Took a Pregnancy Test

During the April 21 episode of Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast, she hinted at expanding her family again. The podcast episode synopsis teased, “Jana takes a pregnancy test which could change EVERYTHING.”

Early in the podcast episode, Kramer said, “Guys, so I have an announcement to make.” A moment later she revealed, “Uh, I took a pregnancy test.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained, “So I was late…So we had a little whoopsie.”

Kramer continued, “It just happened to be the actual day that I was ovulating that when I started counting, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be pregnant.’ Like, no doubt.”

She admitted she was a bit rattled to think she might be pregnant again. Kramer explained that before getting pregnant again, she would want to discuss it thoroughly with her fiance, Allan Russell.

As she considered the possibility she was pregnant, “I was obviously not very happy because that was just, kind of, like, that conversation was just not had. And again, he’s always so careful.”

Around the same time, she shared, Kramer’s son Jace held a rock and said, “Dear God, I want my mommy to have another baby.” She said his doing that was “out of nowhere” and she quipped she told him to “chuck the rock outside.”

She felt certain she would end up pregnant. Kramer sorted through it all in her mind for a couple of weeks, and she admits she was “freaking out.”

The mom of three then took a pregnancy test, and “I see a faint, faint, faint, faint, just like my first test, faint, faint line, right?”

Kramer noted that was what happened in her pregnancy with Roman, the son she welcomed with Russell in November. “I had a faint little line, and then I was pregnant,” she recalled.

Three days later, she started her period, which would indicate she was not pregnant. At that point, Kramer realized, “I was like, well, I kind of want another one.”

The DWTS Alum Envisions Another Girl, but Feels She’s Too Old Now

Kramer admitted there was “just a little bit of disappointment. Like, maybe I did want it.”

Since the initial scare, Kramer said she and Russell discussed possibly having another child together. She told her fiance she would “love another one” with him.

However, Kramer pointed out, that she is 40 years old. “If I was younger, I would have another one in a heartbeat. I keep envisioning, like, this girl.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, “I don’t think my body could handle another” pregnancy. She noted if she did have a fourth pregnancy, she would also need a fourth cesarean section.

Kramer suggested Russell is “either going to get a snip like in the next month or two, or…”

She also shared that Russell would be open to having another child, but he would not be open to doing IVF or using a surrogate.

“So I think it’s, I think it’s done, but there was a piece of me that was like, if I was younger, I would go more for sure.”

Fans had a lot to say about Kramer’s pregnancy discussion.

One fan commented on the podcast’s Instagram page, “Another baby??? Please tell us you’re having more cute babies!!!”

Another admitted, “I for real stopped in my tracks and walked back to my phone when I heard ‘I took a pregnancy test.'”

Someone else suggested, “It almost sounds like you had a miscarriage from listening to the podcast.” A couple of other listeners concurred they thought the same thing.

“The most irresponsible woman on the face of the planet,” criticized a different follower.