2 DWTS Pros Reunite After Sitting Out Season 32

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson reunited in Utah. Carson was part of a group of women who got together to surprise Arnold for an early birthday dinner.

“Early bday dinner for @lindsarnold She’s kind, incredibly talented, stunning, hilarious, smart, easy to talk to and just an all around good human! Heres to many more birthdays celebrating together! Love you my sis,” Carson captioned a picture on her Instagram Stories on January 9, 2024.

Carson, who lives in Florida, is in Utah visiting family. Arnold reshared the post on her own Instagram Stories and added a caption. “Love you so much Wit!!!” she wrote.

Arnold turned 30-years-old on January 11, 2024.

Lindsay Arnold Hasn’t Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Since Season 30

Arnold last competed on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside “Bachelor” star Matt James. In the time since, Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick have welcomed another baby into their family. She has made the decision to stay back in Utah to be with her husband and kids rather than compete on the show.

After sitting out season 31, Arnold took to TikTok ahead of season 32 to share her decision to take another season off from the show.

“Ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family. I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but, at the end of the day, it’s what is best for me and my family,” she said.

Based on the things that Arnold has posted, she doesn’t seem too interested in returning to the show. She was still involved in season 32 because her younger sister, Rylee Arnold, had her first season as a pro. However, it does seem as though the Arnold torch has officially been passed.

Lindsay Arnold won her only Mirrorball Trophy on season 19 alongside Jordan Fisher.

Witney Carson May Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 33

Not unlike Arnold, Carson has decided to take time off after welcoming her second child. She and her husband, Carson McAllister, and their two sons, Leo and Jet, moved to Florida from Utah in June 2023. With the move and adjusting to life as a family of four, Carson simply decided it was best to take the season off.

“You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” she said in a video posted to TikTok in August 2023.

Carson has been open about returning to the show, however, and seems to be open to the opportunity if it presents itself this year.

“I miss it so much and we’ll just have to see where we are in our life next year. And hopefully it works out, but, we kind of live our lives by the seat of our pants, so, I don’t know,” she said on her Instagram Stories in October 2023.

Carson won a Mirrorball Trophy on season 19 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who currently co-hosts the show.

