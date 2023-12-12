DWTS Pro’s Season 32 ‘Gnarly’ Injuries Result in Post-Show MRI

Following season 32, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach is still dealing with injuries.

On December 9, 2023, the season 30 Mirrorball Trophy winner shared that she needed to have an MRI done after the show wrapped.

“MRI this morning for my ankles,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Stories. In a subsequent post, Karagach shared a photo of both of her feet in medical boots.

“This season was craaaaazzzyyyyyy when it came to injuries,” she wrote. “I heard when breastfeeding your hormones are out of wack and you are more susceptible to injury. From spraining my ankle week 5 to dislocating my thumb last week and also flaring up my ankles it was a gnarly season for me. I’m super grateful to the Dr’s who saw me and to DWTS for always making sure I was always taken care of,” she added.

Karagach and her season 32 partner, Jason Mraz, made it to the finals. They finished the competition in second place. The winners were Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach Was Managing Her Pain Throughout the Season With the Help of Doctors

Karagach had been dancing through quite a bit of pain on season 32. After the season was over, she shared a video of her getting a shot to help her better manage that pain.

“If you know me, you know I’m deathly afraid of needles. I couldn’t stand the pain and Dr. Z came through and gave me some shots to numb my ankles. It was the only way I could get through the finale,” she captioned a video on her Instagram Stories.

In that video, Karagach was holding onto her husband, Pasha Pashkov, with tears in her eyes, as a doctor administered a shot into her backside. She said that this happened “minutes before going live.”

In another video, Karagach shared a doctor helping put her dislocated thumb back into place.

Daniella Karagach Injured Her Ankle in 2022

Back in 2022, Karagach revealed that she suffered a broken ankle while on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour.

On her Instagram Stories, Karagach said that she landed wrong after doing a scissor kick and broke her ankle (per People magazine). She later took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting in a wheel chair with a cast on one of her legs.

“Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had. This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast. I love my @dancingabc fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking ass,” she captioned the post.

Earlier in season 32, Pashkov shared a photo of him and Karagach hanging out at home. The two relaxed in bed, enjoying Chick Fil-A while Karagach iced her ankle.

Karagach has yet to share the results of her latest MRI, but she is slated to head out on the 2024 DWTS Live Tour when it kicks off in January 2024.

