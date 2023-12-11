DWTS Alum Suggests Infidelity Is Behind Shocking Divorce

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jeannie Mai has responded to her husband’s divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mai has suggested that Jay Wayne “Jeezy” Jenkins cheated on her, thus causing the breakdown of their union — and voiding their prenuptial agreement.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party,” the documents read in part, according to the outlet.

Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023. The couple shares one daughter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeannie Mai Has Requested Primary Custody of Her Daughter

Sources suggest that Mai didn’t expect Jeezy to file for divorce.

“They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months,” a source told People magazine. “She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living,” the source added.

As Mai and Jeezy continue to work toward an agreement, additional details about their respective divorce filings have been revealed.

According to USA Today, Mai has requested primary custody of daughter Monaco, 1.

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” court docs read, according to the outlet.

Jeezy Said That His Decision to File for Divorce Hasn’t Been ‘Easy’

Jeezy’s divorce filing was shocking to many fans, and he admitted that the decision to end things with Mai wasn’t easy.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” Jeezy previously said in a statement sent to Heavy.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” he added.

In November 2023, Jeezy sat down with Nia Long for his first interview since ending his marriage to Mai.

“This has not been a easy journey,” he said. “I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy. But again, like, God has put me [on] a different path,” he added.

