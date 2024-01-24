DWTS Alum Asks Judge to Not to Enforce Prenup as Messy Divorce Rages On

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jeannie Mai is going through a divorce. The latest developments involve the talk show host putting in a request for the judge to not enforce her prenuptial agreement with ex, Jay Wayne “Jeezy” Jenkins.

According to Page Six, Mai said she didn’t have enough time to thoroughly go over the conditions prior to her 2021 wedding. Court documents obtained by the outlet highlight “significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process and each party’s ‘full and fair disclosure’ of their financial positions.”

“Notably absent were the comprehensive supporting financial documents that would provide a transparent and detailed view of Mr. Jenkins’ assets, liabilities and overall financial standing,” the docs continue.

Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023, according to TMZ. Mai and Jeezy are parents to 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Jeannie Mai Didn’t Know Jeezy Was Filing for Divorce

Mai hasn’t released an official statement about her split, but she has opened up about her failed marriage in a number of interviews.

“When I found out, you know, at the same time as the rest of the world, that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” she said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life,” she added.

Meanwhile, a rep for Jeezy sent Heavy a statement from the rapper.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” the statement read, in part.

Jeannie Mai Suggested That Infidelity Was the Reason Behind Her Shocking Split

Mai and Jeezy’s marriage seemed rock solid from the outside, leaving fans shocked when they learned of the divorce filing. While the two have both said that their daughter is their focus during this time, things have certainly turned ugly.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mai suggested that Jeezy cheated on her.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party,” the documents read in part, according to the outlet.

A rep for Jeezy denied the cheating allegations in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” the rep said in December 2023.

It is unclear if the former couple’s prenuptial agreement will be upheld.

