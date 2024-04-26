DWTS Alum Alleges Domestic Violence As Divorce Drama Escalates

New allegations have emerged in the contentious divorce involving “Dancing with the Stars” alum Jeannie Mai and her estranged husband Jeezy.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce from Mai in September 2023. The two share one child, daughter Monaco, whom they welcomed in January 2022.

New court filings from Mai included fresh allegations from the season 29 DWTS contestant. Those allegations prompted a quick response from Jeezy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeannie Mai’s Court Filing Included Details of Alleged Domestic Incidents

On April 25, People reported that Mai accused Jeezy of child neglect and domestic abuse in a new court filing they reviewed. The media outlet indicated Mai’s court filing claimed she experienced multiple incidents of domestic abuse during her time with the musician.

Mai alleged she went through “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence” while in a relationship with Jeezy.

One specific incident Mai included, People shared, happened on January 18, 2022.

She alleged Jeezy “began to berate” her while they were in a car together. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum indicated Jeezy had asked the vehicle’s driver to exit the car first.

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran indicated Jeezy “hurled insults such as ‘You w****!’ and ‘I can’t wait to divorce you when we get back.”

Mai accused Jeezy of striking her with “a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.” She also alleged he held her “against her will” at one point.

“The Real” co-host indicated the couple attended therapy for a while. However, several months later another domestic incident evolved. Mai alleged Jeezy choked her “from behind as she was ascending the stairs.”

She indicated she was then pushed down the stairs and verbally assaulted. Mai’s filing claimed he called her a “f*cking bitch” and claimed, “I can do so much better than you.” She also indicated she received assistance from hotel security.

People shared that Mai’s new court filing included details of several other alleged domestic violence incidents. In addition, Mai’s filing expressed concerns for the couple’s daughter Monaco.

Mai alleged that in October 2023, she found Monaco with a Louis Vuitton bag of Jeezy’s that contained an AK-47 rifle.

Jeezy Claims the Allegations From Mai Are False & Malicious

Jeezy posted a statement on his Instagram page on April 25 that refuted Mai’s claims. His caption read, “Yall know me. #Integrity.”

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” Jeezy wrote in his statement.

He continued, “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous.” Jeezy added, “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play.”

The rapper shared that his main concern is to fight for court-mandated custody with Monaco and be “an active father.”

“Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels,” Jeezy wrote in conclusion. The same statement was provided to Heavy via email.

Jeezy received support from his followers after posting his Instagram statement. Comments on Reddit were more supportive of Mai, though.

“He’s such a piece of sh*t. Denying the allegations and hotel staff literally called security because they saw you push her down the stairs,” a Redditor commented.

“This is such a textbook thing when abusers get accused ‘allegations not only false but deeply disturbing’ (there’s always proof),” added another Reddit user.

“Glad she’s free,” a different Reddit comment read.

“I really hope Jeannie is able to have some safety with her daughter now, this breaks my heart to read,” wrote someone else.

“Glad you got away from her king,” a fan of Jeezy’s commented on Instagram.

“We support you all day and night,” another fan wrote.

“We don’t believe the lies and we’re here to support you,” someone else added.