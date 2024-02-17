DWTS Alum Reflects on Love Amid Contentious Divorce

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant felt reflective on Valentine’s Day and she took her thoughts to her Instagram page. Jeannie Mai is navigating a dramatic divorce with her estranged ex-husband, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins.

Despite the drama swirling with her pending divorce, Mai shared an upbeat post on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeannie Mai Wrote About Pure Love

Mai’s February 14 Instagram post included several photos showing the “Dancing with the Stars” alum with her daughter, Monaco. As ET Online noted, Jeezy and Mai welcomed their daughter Monaco in January 2022.

“This is your reminder that your love can be pure,” Mai wrote in the caption of her post. She continued, “That you are not the last one standing when you yearn for a love that stands on solid ground, and is faithful.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum encouraged others to “Appreciate the many ways this pure kind of love finds its way to you.”

While the first photo in Mai’s post was of just her, the next four showed her holding Monaco. Each of the pictures showing the mother and daughter together had Mai holding Monaco close to her chest.

The last slide in Mai’s post contained text that read, “Real love exists, and it is worth believing in.”

In less than 24 hours, Mai’s post received over 121,000 “likes” and 1,000 comments.

Fans Loved the DWTS Alum’s Message

Most of the feedback Mai received on her post was positive and supportive.

“Beauty 🔥 That lil lady in your pic is the purest, unconditional love you gonna have,” one fan commented.

“Talking like a grown woman who has LIVED HUNNAY!! 🔥🔥 HI Five Sis🙌🏽,” wrote another.

Someone else added, “So beautifully said Jeannie❤ I’m proud of you. Keep showing up and doing you, it’s a good luck 💫.”

It appeared that any negative comments on Mai’s post were related to Monaco’s hair. Some people also commented on the photos showing the toddler in just a diaper with her natural hair, whereas the “Dancing with the Stars” alum was in full glam mode.

“How are you beat from head to toe and your daughter isn’t?? Comb her hair put some clothes on her SMH,” read one critic’s comment.

“I know she ain’t got that baby in a pamper with hair looking not done properly for her hair texture and then she is completely done up to the floor up 🫠🫠,” critiqued another person.

Some people worded their comments in ways that signaled genuine concern and care for how Mai cares for Monaco’s hair. Others were more blunt.

Despite the numerous critical notes, the overall vibe of the comments section appeared to be supportive. Quite a few people added comments supporting Mai and challenging those who were less kind.

“These comments just show how ugly the world is, smh. Thank you for allowing us in your healing process and to let us enjoy your happiness along with Monaco ❤️,” countered one of Mai’s supporters.

Another supportive comment read, “Can’t believe some of these comments 😮. I think we have forgotten about natural beauty in it’s natural form. That is what @thejeanniemai is expressing here. Monaco is perfect!”