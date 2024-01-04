DWTS Alum Hopes to ‘Feel Safe’ in 2024 Amid Messy Divorce

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jeannie Mai is ready for a fresh start in 2024.

“In 2024, I am manifesting pure joy. I just want good old wholesome joy, like that stuff that feels so calm and readily available that it doesn’t need a night out, it doesn’t need to be looked for, it just is there because you feel whole and you feel safe,” she said in a media appearance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, according to the Daily Mail.

“That’s what I want to have. I know how to conjure it and I wanna keep it, for all of 2024,” she added.

Her comments came just months after her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jay Wayne “Jeezy” Jenkins filed for divorce. Things have gotten messy in recent weeks, with court documents suggesting that infidelity is one of the reasons for the split (per TMZ). Moreover, Page Six reports that there has been some disagreements over the former couple’s daughter.

Jeannie Mai Wants to Spend Time With Her Family in the New Year

Mai previously said that her divorce from Jeezy was a surprise to her and that she found out of the filing “at the same time as the rest of the world,” during an interview on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show.

As things progress and she and Jeezy work out the details of their split, Mai said that she’s planning on spending time with her family in the new year.

“‘2024… I’m looking forward to the healthiest me I’ve ever seen in my life, I’m looking forward to Monaco’s first full sentence that she’s ever gonna say. I’m looking forward to being with my family,” Mai said

“Family has always been so important to me, and I feel like I’ve kind of drifted, you know figuring out my life, so this is the year I’m going to really rekindle what we have, and I can’t wait to really see who I become this year,” she continued.

Jeezy Released a Statement Following His Divorce Filing

Although Mai has been speaking out a bit more about her split from Jeezy, she seems to be keeping many of the details of the divorce private. Outside of court docs, the former duo appears to be on the same page about that.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” Jeezy said in a statement sent to Heavy.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” the statement continued.

Rather than trashing her ex or her marriage, Mai has been posting positive, uplifting things to social media.

“I’m just so thankful these days,” she captioned an Instagram post on December 16, 2023. She went on to list some of the things she’s thankful for, including conversations, laughs, and truth.

“I’m thankful to have a soul that races to find the love and the light. The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see,” she added.

