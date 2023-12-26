Peta Murgatroyd ‘Tearing Up’ as She & Maks Chmerkovskiy Leave Home

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy took their family on a trip to Colorado with their extended family for Christmas, but were forced to leave someone special behind.

The “Dancing With the Stars” duo traveled with their two sons, Shai and Rio, but couldn’t take their dog, Hachi, with them. Leaving the pup at a “doggie hotel” was very hard for the couple.

“Literally tearing up as I type…/ miss Hachi so much. He went to a doggie hotel and Maks and I are not ok. I know this is good for him to meet other dogs and socialize etc etc…but my heart hurts thinking he thinks we’ve deserted him and given him away. He’s never been away from us. I honestly feel terrible,” Murgatroyd captioned a post on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Are in Utah With Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson

A few days before Christmas, the Chmerkovskiy clan, including Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, and their son, Rome, flew out to Utah.

“Val and I, [our] family tradition is more anchored in New Year’s Eve celebration. We love that Peta and Jenna celebrate Christmas, so that way we kinda do it with that part of the family. And, you know, I love Utah. I love combining [families], getting a little bit of snow, hopefully. The cold weather. Because Shai is like, ‘Papa, it’s gonna get cold soon.’ I’m like, ‘Baby, it’s already cold in a lot of other places,'” Maks Chmerkovskiy told ET ahead of their family trip.

On December 23, 2023, Maks Chmerkovskiy shared some photos of him and Murgatroyd in Park City.

“We’re back to quick moments together in between baby’s naps and Park City Main Street is a must every time. Also @petamurgatroyd is even hotter in all this snow,” he captioned the upload.

The whole family has had a busy year. Aside from welcoming Rio and Rome (and Hachi) into their lives, Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, and Val Chmerkovskiy all competed on season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Val Chmerkovskiy won the Mirrorball Trophy with his season partner, Xochitl Gomez.

As for Maks Chmerkovskiy, he left home for a bit to film season 2 of “The Traitors.” More recently, he was confirmed as a judge for season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Brought Hachi Home in April 2023

Just two months prior to the birth of their son, Rio, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy surprised their son Shai with a new puppy.

“Meet our newest family member Hachi Chmerkovskiy. This little guy has brought so much joy into our lives these past 2 days with oodles of kisses and licks and an uber playful temperament….(also lots of poops, pees and cries at night),” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post on April 13, 2023.

“Shai is obsessed and we let him take the lead on naming the puppy. We probably bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon, but hey, there is never a perfect time right? Lol,” she added.

In an interview with People magazine that ran in September 2023, Murgatroyd noted that she’s got a house full of boys — including Hachi.

“This house is full, completely full, right now,” she told the outlet.

