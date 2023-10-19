DWTS Alum’s Husband Releases Statement After Filing for Divorce

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Jeannie Mai and her husband, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins have ended their marriage.

On September 15, 2023, TMZ reported that Jenkins filed for divorce from Mai in Fulton County (Georgia) Superior Court. Neither had spoken out about the split, until now.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” Jeezy said in a statement sent to Heavy.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” the statement concluded.

Heavy has reached out to Mai for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeannie Mai Has Taken a Break From Social Media

Mai has posted on her Instagram feed a couple of times since her breakup, but she has not addressed her split on social media. However, on an episode of Sherri Shepherd’s show, Mai opened up about the split for the first time, calling the divorce “devastating.”

“Monaco? That is my North Star. I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” she told Shepherd.

“I’m so thankful to be a mom, and I’m thankful to have her,” she added.

Mai previously shared a post on Instagram explaining why she’s taken some time away from social media.

Nearly one month after the split was reported, Mai’s took to Instagram with a message. “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” it read. She captioned the post with a single black heart emoji.

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Welcomed a Daughter in 2022

Mai and Jenkins met in 2018 on “The Real” and started dating. They chose to keep things quiet until about a year later, making their first official public appearance together at the SnoBall Gala in Atlanta.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Mai told People magazine in November 2020. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction,” she continued, adding, “so because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”

About seven months later, Jenkins proposed. The two exchanged vows a year later, following Mai’s time on “Dancing With the Stars.” And six months after that, in September 2020, Mai and Jenkins shared that they were expecting their first child together.

“I can definitely say that our real fam is growing. It’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that…I am pregnant,” she said on an episode of “The Real,” according to E! News.

The couple shares baby Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

