DWTS Alum Ready to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Through Divorce

The divorce between a “Dancing with the Stars” alum and her estranged husband has become quite intense, but she is doing her best to keep her life with her daughter under control. Season 29 contestant Jeannie Mai opened up about her difficult situation in a recent interview with People.

Mai married rapper Jeezy in March 2021, noted People. Mai and Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, welcomed a daughter, Monaco, in January 2022. Jeezy filed for divorce from the DWTS alum in September 2023.

Since filing for divorce, Jeezy and Mai have made numerous allegations against one another. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum has alleged she experienced domestic violence during her marriage. He has fired back with denials and allegations of his own.

Mai recently opened up to People and shared that she will do “whatever it takes” to persevere during this difficult season of life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeannie Mai Is Focused on Her Life With Daughter Monaco

During the April 17 interview, Mai told People she’s “doing good.” She noted she is “so thankful that I get to focus on the things that matter more than anything else in the world. That’s Monaco and Jeannie.”

“Those are the only two things that matter to me right now. So whatever it takes to make sure we are healthy, happy and safe, I’m going to do whatever it takes,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum added.

“I think the fact that I surround myself with so many things that I love to do, whether it’s working out, finding new play dates and things that Monaco likes to do like ballet or scootering” Mai said of what she’s doing to taking care of both herself and her daughter.

She continued, “I’ve been researching how I can get more music into her life.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also shared, “Cooking has really been my big thing.”

Ultimately, Mai expressed, “There is no room for feeling lost in your life when you fill it with things that you love for you.”

The DWTS Alum Is ‘Just Managing It’ During This Complicated Season of Life

As the divorce progresses, People noted that Mai and her daughter have been in Boston, Massachusetts. The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran is taping “America’s Test Kitchen” while in Boston.

“I’ve been juggling how do I make sure I get really good quality time with Monaco and also get our rest,” Mai shared.

She explained she has changed both her bedtime and Monaco’s so they sleep at the same time. “Then we wake up early, we get that nice morning time together.”

When it comes to navigating her busy life as a single mom, Mai shared, “I’ve just been managing it.”

Mai added, “I take every single issue, whether it’s my career or it’s my parenting skills or my personal time, I take it as I need and I give it my full attention when I’m in it.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum has received a lot of support from her fans throughout the divorce drama.

On a recent Instagram post, one of Mai’s followers commented, “Jeannie staying booked n busy being a light.”

“We support and believe you. I am so sorry this has happened to you and your beautiful baby,” another follower shared on a different Instagram post of Mai’s.

“Protect Jeannie at all costs,” read another comment.