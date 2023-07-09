DWTS Pro Posts Public Apology in Candid Instagram Video

In a candid series of videos uploaded to Jenna Johnson’s Instagram Stories on July 2, 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro apologized to her fans for being sort of MIA on social media.

“Happy Sunday. Happy Fourth of July holiday week. Weekend. I just wanted to jump on here real quick because I haven’t been super active on here and it’s kinda been like a week of me not wanting to share anything. And, I don’t know why, but every time I went to share something, I just felt so overwhelmed and really anxious and it just made me more stressed out than brought me joy and so I realized that I should probably just take a break and not feel so much pressure,” Johnson said on her Instagram Stories.

“Also, I know that babies are so smart and I know that Rome is watching me and I’ve also just had a lot of guilt anytime he’s awake and I’m on my phone and so I’ve just tried to be a lot better about prioritizing those moments when he’s awake,” she continued.

“I think I’m finally ready to share. So, sorry, it’s been a little delayed but I just needed a little bit of time,” she added.

Jenna Johnson Spent Time With Her Parents in Napa

At the beginning of July 2023, Johnson had a few busy days with her family, which she expressed in her Instagram Stories. In addition to getting to meet her new nephew Rio, shared on Instagram Stories, Johnson also got to spend some time with her mom and dad, who traveled to Northern California for a visit.

Johnson moved to Napa for the summer while her husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, is performing a residency-type show at a place called Jam Cellars. Savor After Hours, is a fun cabaret style show featuring Chmerkovskiy and his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, in an intimate setting.

In a video shared on Val Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram Stories, he brought his mother-in-law up on stage for a dance (she got to dance with Maks, too). Johnson reshared the video, adding, “I got it from my momma,” to the caption.

Jenna Johnson Provided Fans With a Napa Update About a Week Prior to Her Instagram Break

Johnson has been very busy since heading to Napa with her husband. Aside from caring for her baby boy who was born in January 2023, Johnson also filled in at Savor After Hours” when Maks Chmerkovskiy had to leave because Peta Murgatroyd was in labor.

“We are thrilled to share that @jennajohnson will join @valentin and the incredible cast for both performances today as a guest star,” read an announcement made on the official Savor After Hours social media

In an Instagram post uploaded on June 25, 2023, Johnson also shared some new photos and videos of baby Rome, who is starting to eat solid food for the first time. A couple of weeks prior, Johnson shared a 5-month update.

“Where has the time gone? And how do I bottle up every second of it?? Some fun new things that happened this month,” she captioned the post. “Rome is full of personality. Loves smiling, flirting, and laughing. He prefers standing to sitting. Loves to hold his bottle all by himself. Sticking everything in his mouth. Still trying to figure out if he’s a brunette or a red head. He is an old soul and as chill as can be… until he’s hungry,” she added.

