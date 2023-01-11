‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Welcomes First Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first child on January 10, 2023. The couple announced the news on Instagram.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “11.10.23.”

They did not reveal the baby’s name, though they previously shared that they were expecting a boy.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Johnson first shared the news with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet at the time.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Received Congratulations & Love From the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy received plenty of love from the “Dancing With the Stars” family in the comment section of their post.

“Mom and dad!!! Congratulations!!” Chmerkovskiy’s season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” partner Gabby Windey wrote. Chmerkovskiy and Windey made it to the season finale with the help of Johnson’s choreography.

Witney Carson, a “Dancing With the Stars” pro who is also expecting a baby, wrote, “AHHHHHH!!!!!!!”

Johnson sat out season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” because she was pregnant, but she told Parade in October 2022 that she hopes to return in the fall for season 32.

“I still feel like I have many more seasons to give,” she said. “And just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean that I can’t still be working. I have some really great examples in my life of working moms. And I’ve always seen myself going back to work.”

Jenna Johnson Had a ‘False Alarm’ Early in January

On January 1, 2023, Johnson shared a false alarm photo from the hospital bed.

“Our little guy is already keeping us on our toes!” Johnson wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story. “False alarm but so excited to meet him in the New Year.”

The couple had been trying to conceive for two years, Johnson revealed on Instagram on July 19, 2022.

“I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one,” she wrote next to a video of her pregnancy journey to that point. “I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic.”

She added that she and her husband had been losing hope before finally getting the positive test that led to their son.

The “Dancing With the Stars” family will be growing by at least three more this year.

Daniella Karagach is also expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov. They are both “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram when announcing her pregnancy. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are both expecting their second children.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+.