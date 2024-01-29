Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Hit the Stage With Baby Rome on DWTS Live Tour

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy shared an adorable video of their son Rome while on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour.

The pro dancer couple shared a video of them dancing with their 1-year-old son at an empty New York theater during a break on their yearly month-long stint on the tour.

Val and Jenna are performing o on the ‘Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour from January 11 to February 4. Their opening night came just as they celebrated Rome’s 1st birthday.

Fans Reacted to the Video of Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Dancing With Their Son

In a joint Instagram post in January 2024, the family of three posed for a photo from behind as they stared out at the empty theater.

In an accompanying video, Jenna held baby Rome as she twirled with her husband on a rickety stage to the Pharrell song “Happy.” Baby Rome giggled as his parents held hands and danced with him. The video was tagged at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

“It was all a dream ♥️,” the couple captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the sweet family moment,

“This is beautiful,” wrote pal Emma Slater, who is also on the tour,

“Rome hit the jackpot in parents,” another fan wrote.

“WHAT A HAPPY FAM!!🥹🥰,” came another comment.

“You three could not be any more precious 🥹❤️,” another fan wrote.

Rome already appears to like dancing. During a January 2024 interview on “The Sherri Shepherd Show,” Jenna said of her toddler, “He did just start dancing. We put on this song specifically and it comes on and he just he starts moving and it’s like a stone-cold face but just moves a little bit. It is the cutest thing in the world.”

As for hitting the road, the couple shared it’s been four years since they’ve been part of the DWTS Tour. “To be back on the road performing for our fans live has been so awesome,” Jenna said. “And the fact that, you know, the show accommodated our family to do it together. Rome’s on the road with us he’s sleeping on a tour bus it’s just wild.”

Jenna Johnson Asked Fans For Privacy When It Comes to Her Son During the Tour

While the Chermkovskiys shared a happy look at the tour, there was a concerning moment that took place earlier in the week. In an Instagram story on January 21, Jenna asked fans for some privacy following a disturbing incident involving Rome.

Following a show in Verona, New York, the mirrorball-winning pro dancer shared details of “a little incident” that occurred involving Rome and his nanny after they were followed by “Dancing With the Stars” fans. Jenna explained her baby and her nanny were followed into an elevator and up to the floor they were staying on at their hotel. The DWTS pro said her nanny felt very “uncomfortable” and unsafe as the fans giggled and took their phones out.

“Please just respect our privacy,” Jenna said of her baby. “For me, as his mom, that’s really dangerous and I really don’t appreciate that.”

“Just some boundaries would be really, really awesome.” she added.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Shares Engagement Video for the 1st Time