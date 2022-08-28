Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of First Child

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023, but that means there is a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

The couple took to Instagram on August 28, 2022 to share the sex of their child.

“IT’S A……BOY!!!!!” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom.”

She said there would be a YouTube video in the next day to share more information.

Johnson Is Sad to Be Missing Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars”

Johnson will be missing out on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, but she’s looking on the bright side, she shared with fans.

Early on in her pregnancy, Johnson shared that she was open to returning to “Dancing With the Stars” but didn’t think it would be practical.

“You know what, so when I had to have the call and tell them that I was pregnant, I gave them the option, I’m down, give me someone, give me the old guy, I’ll do it,” she told ET Online. “I can still do it!”

Johnson hosted a question and answer session on Instagram on August 17, 2022, and she was asked by a fan how she feels about missing the upcoming season.

“I’m obviously so sad that I won’t be dancing this season BUT I am sooo excited to watch and cheer everyone on…” she wrote. “Especially my hubby! I’m also excited to have a second to revamp, get inspired and bring my most creative self next season.”

Chmerkovskiy is set to return on the upcoming season of the show, though that has not been announced by Disney at the time of writing.

Johnson Documented Telling Chmerkovskiy She Was Pregnant

In a YouTube video, Johnson shared a clip of Chmerkovskiy finding out that he’s going to be a father.

“I wanted to tell him in a way that he wasn’t going to expect it,” Johnson shared, adding she bought small Air Force One sneakers and gave Chmerkovskiy a shoebox with those and the pregnancy tests.

Chmerkovskiy can be seen opening the box.

“How small are these shoes?” he asks. “Are you serious?” he adds, turning to Johnson with a huge smile on his face when he realizes what’s in the box.

The couple embraced, and then Chmerkovskiy picked up his dog.

“You’re gonna be a sister!” he says excitedly to the pup.

Johnson said it was one of the best nights of her life.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8. Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will each be returning to the ballroom. They’ll be joined by host Tyra Banks and new co-host and former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

