Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Pose for Last Christmas Photo Before Baby’s Birth

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy shared their final Christmas photo before they will become parents.

The mirrorball champions posed with their two dogs on Instagram ahead of the holiday, and fans reacted to the sweet social media post.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Posed in Christmas Pajamas With Their 2 Dogs

In a photo posted on her Instagram page on December 25, 2022, a very pregnant Johnson, 28, posed in a fair isle printed Christmas onesie next to her husband, who wore an all-red onesie. The couple’s two poodles were also included in the family snap, wearing sweaters that matched Johnson’s pajamas. Two Christmas stockings hung nearby.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS from our family to yours!! Can’t believe this is our last Christmas with just the two (well 4) of us!” Johnson captioned her post.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted, including fellow pregnant DWTS pro Daniella Karagach. “Love this so much – Merry Christmas!!! Karagach wrote.

Other fans thanked Johnson for “counting” her dogs as family. “Thank u for counting furry,” one fan wrote.

“Cannot believe how cute zig and nala are just sitting thereeee,” another wrote of the couple’s dogs.

“Merry Christmas! You both look great in your onesies! Soon there will be one more. Is it going to be a New Years baby?” another fan asked the DWTS couple.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Are Expecting a Baby Boy in January 2021

In July 2022, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy announced they are expecting their first child, due sometime in January 2023. In late December 2022, Johnson shared that she only has a “few weeks” left of her pregnancy.

At first, the “Dancing With the Stars” couple decided to keep their child’s gender a secret. In an interview with Extra, Johnson revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy knew the gender of their child but wanted to keep it to themselves for a little while. The couple later did a gender reveal by sharing images from a photoshoot that featured blue confetti.

“IT’S A … BOY!!!!!!!” Johnson captioned the post. “Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!!”

Johnson has not revealed the exact due date of her baby, but she does already have a name picked out for her son. In November 2022, the professional dancer told People that she and her husband had already picked out names for the future children years ago when they first started talking about starting a family. “We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now,” Johnson said last month. “Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it.”

Johnson did admit that while she loves the name, there is the possibility that she could change her mind about it once her baby boy arrives because she is a “visual” person.

“I really want to see him first before we make that decision,” the DWTS pro explained, “So far we have one that I’m pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of.”

