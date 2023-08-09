DWTS Pro Causes a Stir Among Fans With Latest Look

A fan-favorite “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer took to social media to show off a different style, and it generated a lot of buzz.

Alan Bersten has been a DWTS pro since season 25, and he won the mirror-ball trophy with former “The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown in season 28. Typically, Bersten’s look stays fairly consistent, while some of his fellow pros experiment with their style from time to time. However, Bersten tested out something different in a recent post and fans had a lot to say about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alan Bersten Teased DWTS Fans With an Extreme Bodybuilder Look

Bersten gave “Dancing with the Stars” fans a jolt when he posted a new photo on his Instagram page. “You’re probably wondering how I got a body like this,” the dancing professional teased in the caption of his post. He added a hashtag noting the look was “all natural,” although fans could easily see it was anything but natural.

The photo showed Bersten standing with his hands on his hips, smiling. He wore black pants, and some jewelry on his wrists, but he had no shirt on. While Bersten’s face and lower half looked like what fans are accustomed to seeing, some serious editing was done on his waist, chest, and upper arms.

The photo editing made Bersten’s waist look impossibly small, while his shoulders, chest, and upper arms were exceedingly larger and more muscular than his usual. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro also teased the photo via his Instagram Stories, adding text over it that noted simply, “Fitness.”

DWTS Fans Got a Good Chuckle out of Bersten’s Post

While Bersten is fit and athletic, the photo editing in this case was clearly extreme and not intended to look real. “Dancing with the Stars” fans were quick to respond to it, and most got a good chuckle out of it.

“Haters will say it’s photoshop,” joked one person, to which Bersten replied, “haters gonna hate.”

Another fan determined, “You look like both Mr. Incredible AND Elastigirl at the same time.” Bersten replied to that comment too, with simply, “goals.”

“Dancing with the Stars” troupe member Ezra Sosa teasingly demanded, “Drop the workout routine NOW.”

“I can’t unsee this, yet I need just a hint of that waist workout,” quipped filmmaker Shaun Rylee.

“Wow fitness king! Def all natural,” added someone else.

Some “Dancing with the Stars” fans were left rather speechless, using light-hearted emoji to show their appreciation for Bersten’s extreme look. Others joked about Popeye and spinach, or posted references to Photoshop or Bersten using “no filters.” On the other hand, a couple of fans took Bersten’s photo a bit more seriously than he surely intended.

“Not liking this. Be yourself. Your sweet self,” urged a commenter.

“Your body was great just the way it was! Just saying!” added another.

Bersten’s former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Amanda Kloots seemed to get a kick out of the photo, as she “liked” the post. Fellow pro dancer Daniella Karagach did the same.

The dancer subsequently posted a separate photo on his Instagram page that was fitness-related but in a legitimate way. “I’ve been working on something for a while now, and I’m so excited I can finally share it with you all!!”

The new Instagram post included a black and white photo showing the “Dancing with the Stars” pro doing a push-up on a mat, and details will be announced on August 10. Given the photo, it seems Bersten will be releasing his own fitness or workout plan of some sort, and his post seemed to generate a lot of interest.