DWTS Alum Gives Birth to Baby Boy After Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker has given birth to her fourth child with husband, Eric Decker. The baby was born on February 9, 2024.

“Our beautiful boy is here. Denver Calloway Decker 8.7,” the mother of four captioned an Instagram post on February 18, 2024.

The country music star announced her pregnancy in August 2023, sharing an Instagram video of herself walking out onto a balcony and debuting a baby bump. Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are already parents to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr. (whom the family calls “Bubby”), 7, and Forrest, 5.

On January 30, 2024, Jessie James Decker shared a video of her big baby bump with the caption, ‘I feel like she’s been pregnant for 3 years’ … yeah samesies.” Fans had been awaiting her baby’s arrival for weeks, but she and her husband decided to keep the news quite for a bit.

Fans Congratulated Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker on Their New Arrival

Shortly after sharing the first photo of their new baby boy, the Deckers received well wishes from friends and fans alike.

“Omg HIS NAME!!! What a perfect name!! Sooo happy for you 5!! Congratulations. I was getting worried there for a bit!!” read one comment on Jessie James Decker’s Instagram post.

“Denver looks just like Forrest. Congratulations mama,” someone else added.

“Aww, congratulations!!! Love the name!!! Another little Eric mini,” a third person wrote.

“Yayyy, congratulations Decker fam!!!! He’s so handsome!!! Love his name!!” a fourth comment read.

Jessie James Decker’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner Alan Bersten also stopped by her Instagram page to congratulate her on the new arrival.

“Sooooooo happy!!! Congrats,” he said.

Jessie James Decker Said Her Fourth Pregnancy Was ‘Shocking’

Jessie James Decker and her husband thought they were done having children, so when they found out that they were expecting again, the news was “shocking.”

“We were very, very, very surprised. As you know, I’d been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. And I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising but, like, happy, excited,” she during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in August 2023.

The Deckers appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a family. A month later, they celebrated their last Christmas as a family of five.

“We love you already, sweet boy,” Jessie James Decker captioned an Instagram post on Christmas Eve.

On February 6, 2024, just three days before baby Denver’s arrival, Jessie James Decker shared some photos from her maternity shoot. She, her husband, and their kids posed on the beach, making sure to give Jessie James Decker’s baby bump lots of love.

“Loves of my life,” she captioned the upload. At the time, many fans were anxiously awaiting a baby announcement.

“Anyone else waiting on the announcement or just me lol such a beautiful family?!” one person asked.

“He must be here you haven’t posted in a bit,” someone else said.

