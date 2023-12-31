DWTS Champ Asks Fans for Prayers After Getting Devastating News

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Hannah Brown has asked fans for prayers after getting some devastating news.

“Life is hard,” an emotional Brown said on her Instagram Stories on December 30, 2023. “This past quarter, like, last part of the year, has been so, so difficult. It’s been a really hard season. The holidays were really hard,” she continued.

She went on to say that she spent time with her grandfather over the holidays — and she had previously shared that he hasn’t been doing well. “It was really tough,” she said.

“I just got a call that my grandfather is not doing very well. At all. He’s basically just, like, drowning in his own fluid, and there’s really not much they can do for him anymore,” she added.

Brown won season 28 of DWTS alongside ballroom pro Alan Bersten. She competed on the show following her time on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Although the relationships from the dating show didn’t work out, she ended up finding love off-screen and is engaged to Adam Woolard.

Hannah Brown Shared That Her Grandfather Was Sick Back in September

Brown has been keeping fans up to date with the happenings in her personal life by posting on social media. In September 2023, she revealed that her grandfather had fallen ill.

“The past few days have been challenging. My granddaddy started getting sick and fell twice this week. Then, Thursday night, he had an ulcer burst in his stomach and was rushed to Birmingham for surgery. Surgery was yesterday and he did OK. We are here in AL with the fam as we wait to see how he is doing today. Send up a little prayer for the toughest man I know for a good recovery,” Brown shared on her Instagram Stories.

The very next day, the former “Bachelorette” star shared a positive update.

“I just wanted to say, thank you so much for keeping my granddaddy and our family in your prayers. He’s doing a lot better,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

“He was able to be up and talk and just was in pretty good spirits yesterday which was great. I saw him before we left to come back to Nashville this afternoon and he seemed so much better than when I saw him Friday, so that’s great,” she added.

Hannah Brown’s Family Dog Is Dying

In addition to Brown’s grandfather not doing well, she also revealed that her family dog is dying.

“It all just kind of sucks,” she said, getting visibly emotional. She went on to speak about how she feels like she’s really been “trying” to heal in her life but that the recent family updates are making it very “hard” for her.

“I know I’m not alone in that so, for all of you that are really trying … I’m with ya,” she continued. “If y’all can just be praying for my family, for my grandfather, and for our dog, Ellie. Just to feel really love, and have some comfort,” Brown said, tearing up even more.

She said that she hopes that her grandfather and her dog feel “really loved” as they go through this last phase of their lives.

