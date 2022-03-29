Fans Think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Could Join ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” think one former contestant on the ballroom dancing show could be making an appearance as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” for the 2022 season of the show.

Siwa was a contestant on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” making history as part of the first-ever same-sex partnership on the show alongside professional dancer Jenna Johnson-Chmerkovskiy. She also just finished up her tour.

The former contestant has been dancing for much of her life, making her a candidate to become a judge on a dancing show when it comes back in 2022 for season 17.

Some Fans Think Siwa Will Join SYTYCD as a Judge

One fan took to Reddit to share the idea that Siwa could join Fox’s competition show.

“I think there’s a high chance that JoJo Siwa is gonna be one of the judges on SYTYCD,” the post read. “Since she competed in DWTS, do you guys think she’s gonna get flack for being part of the panel and judging dancers who may possibly be way better than her?”

Some people thought that she’d make a good judge on the show.

“I don’t think JoJo would be a bad judge,” one person wrote. “She has a variety of different experiences as a dancer. She’s trained in different styles and she’s a true performer. I think she could give some good feedback. She’s a very positive person so I think she can give good feedback without being mean but hopefully not too positive.”

Another person wrote, “I think she might be one too, she followed the show and the executive producer. I don’t think judging people better than her is a big deal tbh, I mean it’s not like [Carrie Ann Inaba] is better at ballroom than a lot of people she judges.”

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Will Return Sans Nigel Lythgoe, Cat Deely & Mary Murphy

Nigel Lythgoe is one of the co-creators of “So You Think You Can Dance,” and he has been a judge on the show since its first season. He will not be returning for season 17, and the press release about the new season did not mention former judges Cat Deely or Mary Murphy either.

According to the release, the season will “feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.”

It adds, “Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.”

The release says there will be additional details announced.

There have been no announcements about who will be judging the upcoming season of the show. The show will premiere on Fox this summer, and then it will be available to watch on Fox Now, Hulu, On Demand and Tubi.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

