DWTS Winner Would Do ‘Heavy Things’ To Get Controversial Celeb on Show

Jordan Fisher was crowned the winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 alongside professional dancer Lindsay Arnold. He also joined the “Dancing With the Stars” tour following the season.

The multi-faceted star has gone on to star in a number of movies, produce TV shows, stream on Twitch, and now he’s teaming up with Starbucks to head up The Energy Makers Lab, a project where he hopes to help spread positivity around the Internet.

Ahead of The Energy Makers Lab launch, Heavy had a chance to chat with Fisher about the project as well as his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Fisher Wants to See Dr. DisRespect on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fisher is a big name in the video game streaming community, as he streams on Twitch and often joins large streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar in games. When asked which of the top content creators or gamers he’d like to see on “Dancing With the Stars,” Fisher chose Dr. DisRespect, a somewhat controversial name in the community.

“There are a few, actually,” Fisher said about which streamer he’d like to see on the show. “I would do some pretty heavy things to see Dr. DisRespect be on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I would love to see Dr. DisRespect do a Samba. That would be unbelievable. I would be so happy.”

Dr. DisRespect is the screen name of Guy Beahm. One thing that sets him apart from other streamers is that he constantly appears in costume, including a mullet wig, a mustache, sunglasses, and headset, and he’s always in character. That was one of the reasons Fisher said he’d love to see the content creator on the show.

“I feel like Doc might go on ‘Dancing With the Stars,” he said. “I just think about the character. His character on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ would be such a moment because they would style his wig all sorts of different ways. He would be wearing his glasses and his mustache all the time. And his vest… but it would be Dr DisRespect, it wouldn’t be Guy [Beahm] to be a contestant on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I think it would be amazing.”

Dr. DisRespect Settled His Lawsuit With Twitch

Doc has been in and out of the spotlight, from going through a public cheating scandal, to being banned following livestreaming from a bathroom at a gaming convention, to being banned from Twitch completely with no explanation to his fans in 2020. He later announced that he was suing the company, though he announced on March 10, 2022 that both parties are moving on.

“I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing,” he said at the time.

Dr. DisRespect now chooses to stream video games on YouTube.

Fisher Considers Himself One of the ‘Older Guys’ In Streaming

Fisher considers himself one of the older guys in the streaming world, alongside his friends, Ninja and TimTheTatman. All three of the families have moved to the same community in Florida, where they’re able to settle down and spend time hanging out.

“They’re my best friends…” Fisher said of Ninja and Tim. “You know that my wife and I vacationed here growing up. And we told Tim and [his wife] that they need to not go to another area of Florida, but they need to come to this area of Florida to see if they like it.”

The couple did, in fact, move to that area of Florida.

“Then COVID happened, and we were like, why are we here still?” Fisher said of him and his wife, Ellie Woods “And we’re like five doors down from Tim and four doors down from Tyler, and we had dinner last night, and we’re going to the arcade down the street in a few hours.”

He added, “We’re the older guys into streaming too, we’re the family guys, we move to the ‘burbs and have kids and we’re settling down. It’s a different world and there are different ages of streamers where they’re living and what-not. We all did our different things, you know, Tim in New York, Tyler in Chicago, me in Los Angeles for 15 years. It was time to quiet it down a little bit. We’re all really happy here.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

