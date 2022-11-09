Eliminated DWTS Season 31 Star Could Return to the Show

Aseason 31 competitor who finished in 9th place says she wants to return to the show to perform — and to host!

“American Idol” winner Jordan Sparks admits that she almost didn’t compete on season 31.

“I had been offered to do the show before and, out of fear, said no. Who would have known it would become something I would take so much pride in, be so proud of, and would become such a fulfilling experience all-around for me,” she wrote on Instagram after being sent home on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Nevertheless, Sparks faced her fears and performed well week after week, taking ballroom lessons from her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. Now that her time on the show has come to a close, however, Sparks is looking ahead to the future — and it seems like she isn’t ready to completely say goodbye to her dance family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sparks Thinks Hosting DWTS Would Be ‘So Fun’

Sparks isn’t leaving dancing in her past. Although she’s a singer at heart, she admits that she loved ballroom so much, that she’s going to continue taking lessons.

And while the reality star isn’t heading out on tour with some of her castmates, she will be back for the finale — and would come back to the show if they wanted her to perform — or host.

“You know what? If they call and ask, I’d love to. I’d also love to be a host on this show. It would be so fun to host. I look at Tyra [Banks] and Alfonso [Ribeiro] and I think to myself, ‘I’d love to host this show,'” she told TV Insider after her elimination.

And Sparks is no stranger to hosting. For example, in 2014, she served as a red carpet host at the American Music Awards. The show, however, isn’t exactly hiring a new host; Tyra Banks has held her role since 2020, and, in 2022, Ribeiro joined the program as co-host.

Sparks Saw a Silver Lining Following Her DWTS Departure

Although Sparks would have loved to continue competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, she admitted that she was “very happy” following her departure.

“The judges have been amazing to me all season. I’ve grown so much on this journey. I am sad to go home, but I am really happy to sleep in tomorrow and to get a massage and to get some physical therapy and to spend time with my son. So there’s lots of silver linings,” she said after she was eliminated, according to People magazine. Sparks is a mom to a 4-year-old named Dana, who was in the audience for a few of his mom’s performances.

Sparks also made quite a few friends on the show, including Armstrong, whom she called her “second brother.”

“You have pushed me and guided me immensely throughout this process. I truly appreciate you so much. You are the best dance partner, sh-talker, jumpy, superstitious, pop n lockin nerdy friend I could have asked for. You’re stuck with me now,” she wrote on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Admits He Knew DWTS Pro’s Marriage Wouldn’t Last