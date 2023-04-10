DWTS Pro Makes Prediction for Season 32

Gleb Savchenko spoke out about the recent announcement that Julianne Hough will be replacing Tyra Banks as co-host on “Dancing With the Stars” for season 32.

Hough, who won back-to-back seasons of DWTS in 2007, will co-host the 32nd season of the show with season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. The team-up will mark the first time that two DWTS champs will helm the show. Tom Bergeron hosted the first 28 seasons of DWTS before his firing in 2020.

In an interview with E! News, Savchenko said that while he loves Bergeron, he also has a soft spot for Ribeiro – and he predicted that Hough will too.

“I think Alfonso and Julianne are going to have such a good chemistry, such a good vibe,” he said. “They’ll just bounce off each other and we’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

Gleb Savchenko Says Julianne Hough Deserves the DWTS Co-Host Role

In March 2023, Banks told TMZ it was time for her to focus on her businesses and get out of the ballroom, and days later, Variety reported that DWTS veteran Hough would be her replacement.

While speaking with E!, Savchenko said Hough deserves the role given her long history with the TV celebrity ballroom competition.

“Julianne has been part of the show for so long,” he said. “She’s been a judge, she’s been a dancer, she’s been there for many seasons, she’s won twice. She knows the show inside out and it’s great to have her back.”

The Russian-American dancer also said he hopes to see Hough in the mix for some of the cast’s group opening dances. The glitzy cast choreography is part of the opening number for DWTS each season.

Tyra Banks Agreed That Julianne Hough is ‘the Perfect Choice’ for DWTS Host

Savchenko isn’t the only one happy to see Hough back in the ballroom. Banks herself told Us Weekly that Hough is “perfect” for the coveted co-host spot.

“The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels,” Banks said. “She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek, a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge. …And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”

Derek Hough also spoke out about his sister’s high-profile new gig. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he reiterated that his sister is an “alum” of the TV dancing show. “She’s won the show twice,” he said. “She’s a part of the family, you know what I mean? … It feels right. It feels natural and I’m really excited.”

Like Savchenko, the six-time mirrorball champ also noted the possibility of Julianne performing in the ballroom, perhaps with Ribeiro. “[I’m] really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy,” he said. “I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together.”

Bergeron also echoed that sentiment. Days after Julianne Hough’s DWTS role was announced, the former ABC host posted to Instagram. Bergeron shared photos of him with Hough and Ribeiro with the caption, “Glad the show’s in good hands. Their feet ain’t bad, either 🪩😉👍🏼.”

Julianne Hough responded with, “These feet could never fill your shoes, but I’ll bring my own and hope I do you proud! I absolutely learned from the best!”

