DWTS Cast Member Could Be Leaving the Show After Season 33

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member may end up leaving the show. Julianne Hough is making some big moves in her career and

“I saw an article about how there might be a slight chance. I mean, if the show’s not confirmed, she’s not confirmed to host, put it that way. So, people are a little nervous that she’s not going to be able to come back as a host because of her other job opportunities,” former pro Cheryl Burke said on the April 5 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“I feel like she’ll be there as long as she can. You know, the season’s happening,” insider Kristyn Burtt countered.

“I don’t know. If she gets another big role, I actually don’t know,” Burke said, suggesting Hough may end up leaving “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Will Co-Host Season 33

On March 14, Deadline reported that Hough had signed with United Talent Agency (UTA). The outlet also confirmed that Hough will be returning to host “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 when the show returns in the fall.

However, Hough has quite a bit on her plate. On March 27, Deadline confirmed that she was added to the cast of “The Bride!” alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Hough was first hired as a pro on season 4. T won her first Mirrorball Trophy alongside Olympian Apolo Anton Ohno, and the following season, she won with Hélio Castroneves. Hough left DWTS for a brief period of time to focus on other aspects of her career. However, she returned to the show as a judge in 2014. She left the show again in 2017, only to return in a new role — co-host — in 2023.

Julianne Hough Dropped Out of the DWTS Live Tour

Hough was slated to appear on a few tour stops of the DWTS Live Tour in 2024. However, she had a scheduling conflict that caused her to change her plans.

On February 9, the official DWTS Live Tour Instagram page shared a tour update on Instagram Stories.

“We’ve been so looking forward to having Julianne Hough join us on tour for select dates; however, due to unforeseen circumstances, she will unfortunately no longer be a special guest for her schedule dates. We can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you at our upcoming stops. See you on the road,” read the message.

Hough released a statement on her personal Instagram Stories afterwards.

“Due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up and I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates. I love our DWTS community and I’m devastated to miss seeing you all in person, but I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won’t want to miss,” she wrote.

According to her IMDb page, Hough is slated to appear in the television movie, “One Hit Wendy,” in addition to her role in “The Bride!” The TV movie is still in pre-production.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson ‘Sobbed’ After Surprising News