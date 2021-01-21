A DWTS Champ Wants to See This ‘Bachelor’ In the Ballroom

ABC reality shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have a long-standing relationship with Dancing With the Stars. Several former bachelors and bachelorettes have competed and most of the female contestants have won at least one season — Melissa Rycroft competed twice, winning once.

But what about the bachelors? They have not been as successful. Recent Dancing With the Stars winner and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe has some thoughts on this, plus she has a top choice for a bachelor she thinks would tear up the ballroom floor. Read on to find out what she said.

Bristowe Wants Current ‘Bachelor’ Matt James to Compete on DWTS

In a recent interview on the “Hello Friends” podcast with Nicole Anthony and Eric Curto, Bristowe was asked about a bachelor she would love to see on Dancing With the Stars and her answer was the current one.

“I’m already gonna say Matt James [even though his season just started airing] just because I already think he’s going to be an incredible bachelor and he’s so tall I feel like he could flip the girls around, I think he’d be very entertaining,” said Bristowe, adding, “I actually would want to see a bachelor win.”

Bristowe Says The Bachelor/ette Franchise Success on DWTS Isn’t Just Because of Bachelor Nation

Bristowe also had some thoughts about accusations that Bachelor Nation votes for their bachelors and bachelorettes no matter what and that’s why she won the Mirrorball Trophy.

“I was thinking about this because they’ve had past bachelors on who didn’t make it far, and then the bachelorettes really make it far, so the whole argument of Bachelor Nation being really loyal and always voting for their bachelors and bachelorettes doesn’t stand true,” said Bristowe.

She went on to say that Nev Schulman and Cheryl Burke both gave her a little good-natured guff during season 29 about Bachelor Nation propelling her to the top, but Bristowe said that doing Dancing With the Stars is the hardest she has ever worked for anything and she thinks she deserved her win — not that there weren’t other great dancers, of course.

“Cheryl Burke, who is actually one of my closest friends out of it, was like well, we can’t have another bachelorette on because they’ll just win because of Bachelor Nation. And I’m like well, Chris Soules didn’t win, Nick Viall didn’t win, Sean Lowe didn’t win. They’re all Bachelor people,” said Bristowe.

Indeed. While Bristowe and Hannah Brown both recently won Dancing With the Stars (in seasons 29 and 28, respectively), the most recent Bachelor Nation winner before that was Rycroft in season 15.

Other than those three wins, the rest of the Bachelor Nation contestants haven’t done that well as a group. Trista Sutter was the first person eliminated from season one, Rycroft finished in third place in season eight, Jake Pavelka finished in seventh place in season 10, Sean Lowe finished sixth in season 16, Chris Soules finished in fifth place in season 20, Nick Viall finished in sixth place in season 21, and Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise contestant Joe Amabile finished in sixth place in season 27.

What do you think, fans? Would Matt James burn up the dance floor or would he have two left feet?

The Bachelor is currently airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

