DWTS Champ Thinks They’d be Great at Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former “Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars” champion, thinks that she’d make a great host on the ballroom dancing competition.

In an Instagram questions and answers session with her followers on her Instagram Stories, Bristowe was asked, “What is a job you haven’t done that you think you’d be great at?”

Her answer was “Being a mom and hosting DWTS.”

Bristowe Has Spent Time Thinking About Her Career

Bristowe, who said she was in a tornado warning, also answered questions about how she’s been doing.

“Honestly, I thought I would be so excited for downtime but its having me overthing ‘what’s next’ in my career,” she answered. “Why am I acting like I have nothing going on. lol. Why am I like this?”

Bristowe was the guest host of “The Bachelorette” for two seasons, but she will not be back for another season.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions, whether or not I’m being on the next ‘Bachelorette’ season, so I thought I would just quickly touch base on it,” Bristowe said on an episode of her podcast “Off the Vine.” “I saw at the end of the finale, [current host] Jesse [Palmer] was announcing the two bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that.”

She added, “So, I guess, spoiler alert: I’m not coming back. I think Jesse’s amazing. He’ll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby [Windey] and Rachael [Recchia] in any way that he can.”

Bristowe confirmed in the episode that she is very busy planning her wedding to fiancé Jason Tartick.

“So, hashtag blessing in disguise, I guess,” she added. “There’s a lot of exciting things coming up in the next few months, and it all just feels very overwhelming. But I guess it’s that saying like, you can have it all, but you can’t have it all at once. I will be sad, though I want to be there to support them, but that’s the update.”

She also just finished up touring on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

Fans Have Mixed Opinions About Bristowe

A user posted a screenshot of Bristowe’s answer about “Dancing With the Stars” to Reddit, where fans of the show talked about the possibility of her returning to host the show.

“I find it so weird to campaign for a job somebody else currently has but that’s just me,” the poster wrote in the replies.

Another person wrote, “She’s mentioned this a few times so she really wants it, but tbh I kind of hope this doesn’t happen. I don’t dislike her, but Id on’t see her as having the combined level of experience and charisma for hosting this show. There are other celebs that have done the DWTS tour that are at least as qualified as she is if not more. And Tyra [Banks] might not be my favorite host in the world, but at least she had substantial hosting experience.”

“I love Kaitlyn, if she ever becomes host I’d support it,” one reply reads. “Tyra was better this season but still not a good fit in my opinion. It’s always awkward.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

