Artem Chigvintsev Shares Touching Tribute to Son Matteo, DWTS Tour

Artem Chigvintsev, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, shared a tribute to the DWTS 2022 Live Tour and his son, Matteo, as the tour ended on March 28, 2022.

Chigvintsev posted photos of the last night of the tour, where he invited his son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, and fiance, Nikki Bella, onto the stage, alongside a lengthy caption about his time on tour on Instagram. The couple’s son is one year old.

“What a tour, lots of ups and downs, from missing almost 5 weeks due to getting covid and pneumonia to witness my son Teo watching me perform for the first time, to be able to get my little family on stage and tell them how much I love them and how much family support means to me,” he wrote. “I am very grateful to share that stage with the most talented people I know each single one of them is a bright shining star.”

He concluded, “Miss you all already.”

Friends & Fans Loved the Tribute

Chigvintsev’s Instagram followers took to the comment section to tell him how much they loved the tour and his post about it.

“So cool touring with my Mirrorball partner!!” Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Chigvintsev, wrote in the comment section.

One fan commented, “That’s the picture I was waiting to see and somehow knew it would happen 👏👏👏👏So very proud of you, your amazing love/fiancé Nicole and your precious little bundle, Matteo. Treasure that love you have for each other. It is rare, unique and definitely admirable Sending love and light all the way from Cape Town SA💞”

“Congrats on a fantastic tour!!” another fan wrote. “You are so strong getting back up to dance after tough times. So happy Nikki and Teo got to join you and see the action live on stage. Us fans can’t wait to see the wedding in the future!!”

Some Fans Think Chigvintsev Should Quit DWTS

In a Reddit thread that was published on Sunday, March 20, 2022, fans discussed topics like which dancers they thought were the most talented and which of the professional dancers they thought have the biggest egos.

In the main post on Reddit, the person called for dancer Artem Chigvintsev to quit the show.

“As much as I love Artem to death, I think it is time for him to step away from DWTS,” they wrote. “I feel like he’s always done dirty by the show in some way and now that he has his mirrorball, I feel like that’s good closure for him. I would love to see him dive into the culinary world or anything else he’s interested in.”

One person replied, “Artem is my fav male pro and I would be sad to see him go but the producers never appreciated him and his talent. He’s better off without the show.”

“agree on Artem, he’s my favorite male pro, I’m super glad he got his mirror ball, and would be really sad to see him go, but I understand if he left,” another person wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

