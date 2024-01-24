DWTS Alum Mourns Death of Beloved Family Member & Reflects on His Well-Lived Life

A“Dancing with the Stars” alum is mourning the death of a treasured loved one. Former “The Office” star Kate Flannery took to social media to share a beautiful tribute to her father after his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kate Flannery’s Father Died at the Age of 100

On January 21, Flannery took to her Instagram page to share the news of her father’s death. “My dad, the very wonderful Tom Flannery left this earth on Friday,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared.

She continued, “I’m so proud of him. Last month he turned 100 years old. He did it!”

Flannery noted that her father had been able to remain at home until his death thanks to her sister Susie, who provided him with “incredible care.”

“He and my mom raised 7 kids. He helped so many people through the years,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor shared. The entertainer continued, “He ran Flannery’s tavern and he worked behind the bar til he was 87,” she shared.

“The Office” star added that her father deeply enjoyed his retirement, even though it did not come until he was 87. “The past 13 [years] he made a lot of new friends and smoked a lot of cigars on the porch in Ocean City.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum closed the caption of her post by writing, “His heart was as big as the Atlantic Ocean, I’m the luckiest and the proudest.”

The DWTS Alum Noted Her Father’s Compassion & Sense of Humor

As Flannery noted in her tribute post, her father celebrated his 100th birthday shortly before his death. On December 18, 2023, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum posted several photos of her father on Instagram.

“I’m so proud to be his kid,” Flannery wrote. She continued, “In WWII he was in the battle of Anzio and he was a prisoner of war for a year and a day in Germany.”

Flannery added that her father was “The funniest, most compassionate guy I know. He ran Flannerys Tavern for near 50 years…I love him so much.”

DWTS Colleagues & Fans Sent Flannery Lots of Love

“Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans stepped up to send Flannery lots of love and support after she posted about her father’s death.

Her dance partner Pasha Pashkov wrote, “To a life well lived. Sending you so much love Kate.” Pashkov’s wife, fellow “Dancing with the Stars” dance pro Daniella Karagach, commented on Flannery’s post with a heart emoji.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron commented, “A great picture & a lovely tribute. We’ll raise a glass to his memory at our next lunch.”

Dance pros Gleb Savchenko and Jenna Johnson added comments of support, as did former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants Drew Scott, Heidi D’Amelio, and Maureen McCormick.

Flannery’s former “The Office” co-star Angela Kinsey wrote, “Your Dad was the best of the best. What a life! Sending you and your family my love. I love you so much Kate. ❤️

Other notes came in from entertainment colleagues such as Eric Stonestreet, Yvette Nicole Brown, Joel McHale, Sharon Lawrence, and Caroline Rhea.

Jane Lynch shared, “Here’s to Tom and his life well lived. Your enduring love and care for each other has been a joy and a privilege to witness. 🍀💕”

One supporter commented, “Hi Kate, I was lucky enough to become a ‘waving friend’ to your dad on First Street over the years when I would spend the end of summer down the street. He was always so kind to me and my family and always had a joke.”

“A legend. I have loved seeing your posts about him the past two years. I’m sorry for your loss, Kate,” added someone else.