DWTS Alum: James Van Der Beek Was ‘Robbed’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Kate Flannery was recently asked about competing on season 28 and she says that James Van Der Beek was “robbed” of the win. She also weighed in on Tyra Banks replacing Tom Bergeron and talked about what a gift going on the show was for her.

Flannery Said Van Der Beek ‘Should Have Won’

DWTS Season 28 – James van der Beek and Emma Samba (Week 6)Thank you for watching!! Please comment, like and subscribe!! Lindsay Arnold Fan I do not own anything used. All rights to DWTS, ABC, Disney and UMG. 2020-10-12T12:57:37Z

Comedian and actress Kate Flannery competed on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars,” coming in seventh place alongside her partner Pasha Pashkov. On a recent interview with the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Flannery revealed that she was actually good friends with James Van Der Beek before they competed on the show together and she thinks he was completely robbed of the Mirrorball Trophy.

“It’s funny, James and I had done a bunch of game shows. We did ‘Match Game’ and I think we did ‘The Soup’ together a few times. So, I knew James, so yeah. I still think he got robbed. He should have won,” said Flannery.

“Bachelorette” Hannah Brown was the winner that season and Van Der Beek’s elimination in fifth place came as quite a shock. In fact, judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed on an episode of “The Talk” that Van Der Beek’s elimination hit her really hard because on the same episode where he was eliminated, he revealed that he and his wife Kim had just lost a baby to a miscarriage.

“It was heartbreaking. I went home, and I vomited,” said Inaba, adding, “As a judge, I have to judge the dance. I know on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ we show their stories and we get to know them, and they become family, and their pain is my pain.”

Flannery Also Said DWTS Was a ‘Huge Gift’ To Her

James Van Der Beek on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In the interview, Flannery revealed that the show approached her and initially she said no because she thought she was too old. But the producers were “extremely persistent” and now she’s so glad that she did it.

“This whole art form was opened to me and sure, it’s a competition, but I just love the daily processes. Really, really interesting and fun,” said Flannery, adding, “I really had a great time. It was really, really hard, but it was so — the process was so amazing for me. And then I got to do the tour. I got to do 45 of my 54 shows, but I was doing more shows than anybody and I was the oldest contestant in the tour, so it was crazy.”

She also praised newcomer Pasha Pashkov for being “a great teacher,” but did say that “Dancing With the Stars” is just as hard as you think it is.

“You start [training] four hours a day. You quickly, quickly go to eight [hours]. I think the first two weeks you get a day off and then after that, you don’t get a day off. So it’s a lot and the world is watching,” revealed the actress.

She Also Defended the Show Changing Hosts

DWTS 28 – Kate Flannery & Pasha Halloween Performance | LIVE 10-28-19💻 Watch Kate's Judge's Scores Here: ▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=iKkDt3DY5Wg 📺 Watch the Rest of the Episode Here: ▶️ acestube.com/dancing-with-the-stars-season-28-episode-7 🎵 Listen to the Full Song Here: ▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=vZ3xnzXjELk 🎵 Support Us By Streaming This Album: ▶️ open.spotify.com/album/32EDe34tJPKkyXcVv96ned ✅ All DWTS 28 Full Episodes Here: ▶️ acestube.com/category/tv-shows/dwts 💰 Tip Here If You Appreciate This Video: ▶️ paypal.me/acestubesites… 2019-11-04T22:51:43Z

Like a lot of people who work in show business, Flannery knows that “change happens” and she thinks Tyra Banks is doing a great job as the new host, replacing Tom Bergeron, who had hosted the show since its inception.

“Tom is the greatest, but I mean, I think Tyra is doing great. You know, it’s a bummer because I feel like the fans really loved Tom, there’s so much heart, but you know, change happens,” said Flannery, adding, “There are big risks when they do this, but at the same time, there’s an evolution and they’re about to hit their 30th season, which is crazy.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC, while “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs its series finale on June 10, 2021.

READ NEXT: Witney Carson Names The Worst Celebrity Dancers From DWTS