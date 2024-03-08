DWTS Alum Gets in ‘Biggest Fight’ With Partner

Season 9 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kelly Osbourne revealed that she and her partner Sid Wilson got into a huge fight over their son’s last name.

“This is personal, and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to. It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will,” Osbourne said on a February 2024 episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.”

“I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do,” she explained.

Osbourne and Wilson welcomed their son, Sidney, in late 2022.

Kelly Osbourne’s Son Will Have Both ‘Osbourne’ & ‘Wilson’ as a Hyphenated Last Name

Osbourne explained that she and Wilson argued for a bit, and even went to therapy to work on this one specific disagreement. However, they have decided that their son will share both of their last names.

“Right now, my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name. But, after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names,” Osbourne said on her family’s podcast.

“We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names,” she said of the couple’s final decision, adding that her husband is very “traditional,” hence their disagreement.

Outside of that one major disagreement, motherhood appears to be suiting Osbourne quite well.

“There was no adjustment period for me because I love it all. The good, the bad, the ugly, I take it all. It’s so much fun,” she told ET in February 2024.

“It’s given me a purpose in life like nothing ever has. Just getting to watch my little man grow and seeing him become a little person is just, like, it’s gonna make me cry if I keep talking about it,” she added.

Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson Have Kept Their Romance Private

Osbourne and Wilson have known each other for many years, but decided to take their friendship to the next level in January 2022, according to People magazine.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” Osbourne captioned a photo on February 14, 2022, going Instagram official with the Slipknot rocker.

The two rarely post about one another and even kept their baby news a secret for quite some time. In fact, it took Osbourne a while to even share the first photo of baby Sid.

In 2024, Osbourne and Wilson made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards. Osbourne was on-hand to support Wilson and his band, as Slipknot was nominated for Best Metal Performance for their song titled “Hive Mind.” The award was given to Metallica for their song, “72 Seasons.”

