Derek Hough Admits Heartbreaking Truth Amid Wife’s Health Emergency

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have gone through a challenging few months.

Back in December 2023, Erbert fell ill and needed an emergency craniectomy after doctors found a hematoma. Erbert’s recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle, though she admits that she still has very bad days.

In a new interview with “Good Morning America,” Hough admitted that he wasn’t sure if or when dance would be a part of his life again.

“I’m going to be completely honest with you. About two months ago, I honestly didn’t know when dancing was gonna be in my world again,” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge said.

Hough went on to say that his wife’s health emergency was “jolting.”

Derek Hough Is Set to Resume His Symphony of Dance Tour

When Erbert was rushed to the hospital, she and Hough had been in the middle of their nationwide Symphony of Dance tour. As of December 8, 2023, the remainder of the tour was canceled without any definitive plan to resume.

As Erbert’s recovery process continued on, she was stable and things started looking more positive. After having serious conversations about what would come next, Hough decided that he would resume the tour.

“I am so thrilled to be announcing the continuation of my Symphony of Dance tour. This includes the rescheduled dates from December and some brand new dates. So, for any fan that still has tickets from the December dates, those will still be valid for the rescheduled shows,” he said in an Instagram post uploaded on February 14, 2024.

“I cannot wait to come see you guys again. We love you. Keep dancing,” he added.

Fans Reacted to Derek Hough’s GMA Interview on Reddit

While doing his interview with GMA, Hough didn’t say whether or not Erbert will be joining him on tour in any capacity. Fans reacted to the interview on Reddit, many praising Hough and Erbert for their strength — both individually and as a couple — over the past few months.

“The amount of strength they have is incredible! I hope her recovery continues to get better and better each day,” one person wrote.

“Of course he and everyone would love for her to [dance], but it depends on her health and how she feels about it once they get closer. He said ‘of course her DNA is all over the show, and it wouldn’t be what it is without her,'” someone else pointed out.

“I’m glad that he opted to complete the tour, seeing how much it means to him, and I feel like his first show in April is going to be so emotional since he won’t be dancing with Hayley this time,” a third Redditor added.

“I haven’t necessarily been the biggest fan of either but I truly truly am in awe of the courage & strength throughout it all. It’s given me a whole new look on both of them. I hate that they are going through this and praying for them both! The way they’re moving through this is incredibly inspiring,” a fourth comment read.

