DWTS Alum Makes Red Carpet Debut With Father of 1-Year-Old Son

Season 9 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kelly Osbourne stepped out for the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4. The former reality television star attended the event with beau Sid Wilson, marking their red carpet couple debut.

Wilson and his band, Slipknot, were nominated for Best Metal Performance for their song titled “Hive Mind.” Osbourne wore a black dress to the event while Wilson went for a more avant-garde look; he wore a striped suit, scarf, and a mask covering his whole face.

Prior to the show, Osbourne took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself getting ready. In one snap, she and Wilson shared a sweet kiss, according to ET.

Osbourne and Wilson had been friends for many years before taking their relationship to another level. Nonetheless, they tend to keep details of their personal lives private.

Fans Reacted to Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson’s Grammy Looks on Social Media

While some people may have been left confused by Wilson’s mask, it’s actually not all that uncommon for Slipknot.

“We were all kind of nuts,” Wilson said on “Q With Tom Power ” in September 2023 (via E! News). “We were all just kind of these balls of psychosis that were just trying to work out this kind of frenetic energy, this hyperactive intensity, basically. The masks just helped us kind of tap into it a little more. We just wanted to go out and we just wanted it to be, you know, the wildest thing anybody’s ever seen,” he explained.

“It was about being intimidating, obviously, but it was also much more of a creative thing. This was a way for us to kind of wear the music on us physically and create something that was striking,” he added.

Following the red carpet, E! News and Osbourne both shared a video on Instagram. The comments section of the post quickly filled with feedback from fans.

“Kelly looks absolutely incredible,” one person wrote.

“Kelly looks so stunning. Shes getting that Regalness that Sharon has,” someone else added.

“Sid always doing it right,” a third comment read.

“Everything makes sense now, I saw him without the mask on her Instagram and didn’t recognize him. Badass @kellyosbourne is with slipknot singer @sidthe3rd you guys are a bad ass family,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson Welcomed a Son in 2022

Osbourne and Wilson went Instagram official in February 2022.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” Osbourne captioned a post at the time.

In May 2022, Osbourne announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

A few months later, she and Wilson welcomed a son named Sidney.

